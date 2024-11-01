So THAT's What Flavour Irn-Bru Is

picture alliance via dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about what red velvet and cola’s real flavours are.

But when it comes to the iconic fizzy drink Irn-Bru, it seems residents of Scotland are divided: some think it’s reminiscent of tutti-frutti, others are reminded of cream soda, and certain people even think it’s got a bubblegum taste.

Irn-Bru themselves set up a Taste Debate, clearly aware that the exact flavour of their drink is hard to place.

So what’s going on?

It’s hard to work out, but people agree on one taste

Peeking at the ingredients of Irn-Bru’s original drink doesn’t give much away.

It contains citric acid, which most fizzy drinks have; this is the citrus-y ingredient included in lemon sherbert dippers.

It also has quinine, which is responsible for the funky, bitter taste of tonic water.

One thing that was a little unfamiliar to me, though, was “Ammonium Ferric Citrate” ― this is an iron-containing acidity regulator that tastes a little salty and ferruginous (like rust).

Then, there are other sweeteners and mysterious “flavourings” in the mix alongside some colouring.

Interestingly, ginger, which some associate with the drink, it not explicitly mentioned in the ingredients list.

People surveyed overwhelmingly agreed that Irn-Bru tastes of something called “girders,” however ― a mystery flavour associated with the drink.

Why girders?

Irn-Bru was originally launched as the drink of industrial workers, including steelworkers.

Perhaps “girders,” which usually refers to the main horizontal beam supporting a building, is a little reminiscent of the drink’s slightly rusty taste, though AG Barr (who own Irn-Bru) doesn’t say that.

Adrian Troy, marketing director at AG Barr, told The Drum: “Irn-Bru’s unique flavour has kept our fans talking since the beginning.”