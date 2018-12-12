Theresa May has seen off a challenge to her leadership, in part by indicating she will not fight the next election as leader. So what happens now?

She is safe, for now

Under Conservative Party rules, May can now not be challenged by her own party for another year. The misfired attempt to oust her has insulated her against another uprising.

But the numbers remain the same

The prime minister has clung to office, but that does not means Tory MPs opposed to her Brexit deal have suddenly been won over and will vote for the plan when it is eventually put to the Commons. There is still no majority for her deal. Parliament remains deadlocked.

Off to Europe

To try and break the impasse, May will travel to Brussels on Thursday for the European Council summit to get enough “reassurances” on the Northern Ireland backstop to convince Tory MPs to change their mind and back the deal.

But this seems unlikely. The EU will not agree to a deal without the backstop. Many Tory MPs and the DUP want the backstop removed from the agreement.

Speaking to her backbenchers hours before the vote, May said she would secure a “legally watertight solution” to ensure the backstop had a firm end date or a mechanism for the UK to leave it unilaterally.

The PM faces a grilling from EU leaders before she leaves the room and allows them to discuss what, if any, concessions they can give her. On Friday May will only attend the morning session before giving a press conference as the other leaders discuss the eurozone. May’s official spokesman said: “We absolutely believe we are going to get the assurances we require to put this to a vote in the Commons.”