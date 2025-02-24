What Happens When A Pope Dies?

via Associated Press The College of Cardinals listening to Pope Francis

Pope Francis remains in a “critical” condition with kidney and lung issues, the BBC reports ― though the Vatican have not given a prognosis due to the “complexity of the clinical picture”.

He was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on 14 February and released a message on Sunday: “Thank you for this closeness, and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world! I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me.”

Many around the globe are on alert for the Pope’s death, which would kick-start a series of carefully planned events.

Here’s what usually happens when any Pope dies, as well as the new rules Pope Francis has enacted during his papal tenure.

How do we find out about the Pope’s death

When a Pope dies, it’s traditionally up to a member of the Vatican called a camerlengo to confirm the death.

This high-ranking member of the Vatican has historically called out the Pope’s name three times to see if he responds before certifying his passing, though nowadays this is mainly ceremonial.

The camerlengo then announces the news to the Cardinal Vicar for Rome.

Additionally, the Pope’s signet Fisherman’s ring, which is used to seal papal documents, is destroyed and broken as a symbolic end to his reign.

The papal desk is traditionally locked, the telephone is cut off, and the papal apartment is sealed.

The camerlengo and two other cardinals will be in charge until a new pope is elected.

The camerlengo, who will also seek a death certificate for the Pope after he dies, has been Irish-American Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell since 2019.

The blessing, mourning, and funeral

After the Pope’s death has been announced, a nine-day mourning period called the Novendiale begins. Italy usually also declares a national state of mourning.

The Pope’s body is blessed and dressed in papal garments.

The Pope is then displayed in St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing. The Pope is buried within four to six days after his death.

Pope Francis simplified the funeral rituals that usually happen when a Pope dies last year.

Historically, the burial of the Pope required three coffins (cypress, lead, and oak). His body had to be displayed on an elevated bier in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis made sure these rules were no longer mandatory and made it possible for the Pope’s body to be displayed in a single wooden coffin.

Per AP, the Vatican’s master of liturgical ceremonies, Monsignor Diego Ravelli, said this is meant “to emphasize even more that the Roman Pontiff’s funeral is that of a shepherd and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful man of this world.”

During this time, the Vatican will enter a stage called the sede vacante, meaning “the seat is vacant.”

The College of Cardinals will vote for the next Pope, but they can’t make any new decisions until a new Pope has been chosen.

Where will the Pope be buried?

After the nine days of mourning have been observed, the Pope is buried.

Popes usually get buried in the Vatican Grottoes (the crypts beneath St. Peter’s Basilica).