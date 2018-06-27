What Is Hyaluronic Acid And Do I Need It In My Face Serum?

Serums containing hyaluronic acid claim to make skin look plumper, firmer, smoother and give a glow from within.

With increasing interest in extensive night-time beauty routines, hyaluronic acid is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. This water-loving ingredient has been appearing in skincare products for decades and is now the star component in many a hydrating serum.

What Has Been Proven

There is something a little daunting about the idea of applying anything called an “acid” to the delicate skin on your face, but dermatologist Dr Simon Zokaie, medical director at Linia Skin Clinic, reassures us that hyaluronic acid is perfectly safe, as it exists naturally in the skin.

Also, while the term “acid” might bring to mind harsh peels that strip the skin, hyaluronic acid actually ″has the ability to attract and retain water molecules”.

As you grow older your body’s ability to produce hyaluronic acid slows down and a lack of it “is one of the most common causes of dull complexions and uneven texture”.

A spokesperson from The Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association (CTPA) adds that people who lack hyaluronic acid naturally are not only prone to dry skin, but “dry skin tends to prevent the creation of hyaluronic acid - so it’s a vicious circle”, which is why skincare containing hyaluronic acid tends to be recommended for those with dry skin.