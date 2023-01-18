What Is The 12-3-30 Workout And Does It Actually Work?

Sumetee Theesungnern / EyeEm via Getty Images

New year, new me, and a new workout routine. Sure, you’ve tried countless different workout plans in the past and nothing has worked just yet – but could this new workout be your new go-to? 12-3-30 is the workout method that took over TikTok last year, but it’s still set to be popular in 2023.

The name sounds mysterious and confusing, but this method is simply setting a treadmill to a 12-percent incline, on a 3.0 speed, and walking for 30 minutes.

We spoke to Sarah Campus – personal trainer, nutrition coach, and founder of LDN MUMS FITNESS – and she says it’s for anyone who would like some structure and make incremental increases in their goal.

What is the aim of the 12-3-30 rule?

“You can make small adjustments to intensity – adjust the numbers to meet where you are at, start on a flat ground and gradually increase the incline,” Campus says.

“You don’t need to do it every day to see results, you can supplement it with strength training and stretching, and is considered a great low-impact exercise.”

Is this a good workout for beginners?

Campus thinks the 12-3-30 rule is a great workout for beginners and anyone who is looking to start exercising.

“You can even start at a lower incline or slower speed. Since walking on an incline builds strength in your glutes and hamstrings, it can serve as a stepping stone for strength training,” Campus adds.

“Anyone who wants to lose weight, get in a solid cardio workout, they can do this workout. For those who dread the treadmill—the incline produces an increased heart rate, as well as greater posterior chain activation (think: glutes, quads, and hamstrings) as opposed to walking on a flat road. It is also a great workout for a recovery or cross-training day.”

You can really improve your cardiovascular fitness, burn calories and work your core and glutes by doing this workout a few times a week according to Campus. However, she advises that you lower your expectations and ease yourself into the workout.

What general advice would you give someone who is new to the gym?

Campus says beginners should: