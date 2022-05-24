Hiraman via Getty Images

Chatup lines are all well and good (or let’s be honest, usually bad and awful), but for some people, the silently charming approach to flirting works better.

This is nothing new, of course, but it’s had recently had a rebrand on social media – and now it seems to be called “unspoken rizz” (or rizz for short).

If you spend any time on TikTok, you’ll have spotted the trend, as users show off their best cool-as-you-like glances, gestures and nods to camera without a word, before confidently strolling out of shot.

The term originated in New York and is widely credited to YouTuber and Switch streamer Kai Cenat, who has told his millions of followers that his “rizz’ helps him attract a partner.

But for those who aren’t on TikTok, we’ve rounded up some of the best Twitter chatter on the trend – including why it’s got the potential to turn problematic.

Brandon asking the question we’re all asking

what the heII is unspoken rizz — brandon* (@brndxix) May 18, 2022

People are helpfully here to explain the basics

My unspoken rizz is literally making eye-contact while I’m dancing with someone else. I’ll even throw in a smile here and there. Works every time. — Baby Moon ✨ (@sandra_babes12) May 24, 2022

My unspoken rizz is just looking into your soul probably — hen (@ameezyhen) May 23, 2022

But there’s quite some debate on the specifics

trynna find out what’s my unspoken rizz — isis🥸 (@isislaaazo) May 23, 2022

my unspoken rizz is when i like ur insta story … i want u soooo bad 😵‍💫 — nav (@sekodot) May 23, 2022

can tweeting about a person be my unspoken rizz #halal — ❦ سهام (@sihaminnit) May 24, 2022

girls post a selfie on their story and call it unspoken rizz — kate 🤪 (@kateflanney) May 23, 2022

unspoken rizz is when you move your bags and legs slightly right before your stop and the person sitting beside you giving way for you IMMEDIATELY — luqman nurhakim (@luqmanramle) May 24, 2022

Lots of people are crediting the OG ‘rizz’

If we wanna talk about how duke started “unspoken rizz” y’all must have forgot who the real king is pic.twitter.com/Q4gvaCgbya — MONKEY💫🥇 (@L0RDS0SA) May 18, 2022

Originator of unspoken rizz pic.twitter.com/geWLI8YrOp — Davisss (@imdavisss) May 2, 2022

Unspoken rizz is a moment for the introverts

my unspoken rizz is I don’t talk to women — goobin (@lofitypebeat) May 24, 2022

in the room practicing my unspoken rizz — skay (@skqy__) May 19, 2022

you don’t have “unspoken rizz” you suffer from social anxiety — 𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙞 🧼 (@autipulatious) May 16, 2022

LGBTQ folk are giving it a go, too

imma stop asking girls if they gay and just spit my game n see if they throw the vibe back. gotta practice my unspoken rizz😎 — Maya (@ittssmaya) May 13, 2022

Someone tried to unspoken rizz me in the hallway….embarrassing. — 🌈❄️Rekiii/Potaaa❄️🌈BHM YEAH ❤️💛💚🖤 (@x1nyansbff) May 24, 2022

But, let’s be frank, not everyone’s here for it

Duke Dennis and Kai cenat have done irreversible damage to the youth with this “unspoken rizz” trend 💀 — Mack 🦦 (@OnMackNem) May 17, 2022

that unspoken rizz trend need to stop NOW!!! — yessi! (@ogsovl) May 23, 2022

Unspoken rizz isn’t always going to work for you

POV: You just tried to use your “unspoken rizz” in the party pic.twitter.com/zCfH6ITOQe — Riley 🧛🏽‍♂️ (@imdrip777) May 19, 2022

Y’all gotta stop with this unspoken rizz thing pic.twitter.com/1MduEh2Bcd — 𝗠𝗶𝗿 💫 (@ReupMirr) May 17, 2022

Idk who needs to hear this but you do NOT have unspoken rizz — b͎i͎i͎g͎w͎e͎s͎ (@liigles) May 17, 2022

Because there’s a fine line between rizz and harassment

Unspoken rizz vs Sexual harassment pic.twitter.com/kXQp09JaHo — Ayan (@momehdihairline) May 24, 2022