Here's What Happens When Love Is Blind Contestants Need To Pee, And No, There Aren't Loos In The Pods

Netflix

We’ve already shared at HuffPost UK what singers have to do if they get caught short on stage (it’s far, far less glam than you’d think).

We’ve even revealed the secret code TV stars have to call out when they’ve got to go number one.

Advertisement

After all, the would-be couples spend hours chatting to each other in enclosed booths before deciding whether or not to propose to one another. If they don’t pop the question, they can’t see each other (telly genius, if IRL lunacy).

So... what happens when they need the loo, then?

There are no toilets in the pods, Netflix confirmed.

The streaming giant revealed that each of the rooms only contain “a couch, a rug and a shimmering blue wall that’s shared with another pod”.

Contestants are given a journal to keep track of dates, snacks, a “golden goblet” to drink from, and a minibar. But if all that liquid catches up to you, you’re in trouble.

According to the show’s creator Chris Coelen, “singles have to go back to the lounges, where there’s a restroom off the gym” when they gotta go.

Advertisement

Though contestants are led to and from their rooms so producers can ensure they don’t secretly sneak a peek at their love interest, Netflix says they’re otherwise free to come and go as they please from the pods.

After all, while the date times are strictly scheduled to 15 minutes at the start of the show, “contestants can stretch dates longer as the week goes on and even stay up talking until three in the morning”.

That’s wayyyy too long to be holding it in.

What are some more Love Is Blind secrets?

In the same interview, Coelen revealed that contestants originally had some pretty uncomfortable sleeping arrangements, too.

In season one, the reality TV fixtures slept in trailers next to the pods, Netflix reports.

That was so uncomfortable, however, that they’d arranged for hotel rooms for each contestant by season two.

Coelen apparently reckons he wouldn’t spend much time in bed if he was a contestant himself, though.

Advertisement

“If I was serious about finding my wife on Love Is Blind, I would probably spend every waking hour that I could talking to the people that I’m connecting with, and that’s what most of them choose to do,” he told Netflix.