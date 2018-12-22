This Is What People Around The UK Are Doing To Help Homeless People This Christmas

serikbaib via Getty Images

Helping The Homeless Get Active Exeter City Community Trust runs a free weekly football session at Exeter City Football Club for people who are homeless or vulnerable. To date it has supported more than 200 people. Opportunity Club runs every Tuesday from 12-1pm at Riverside Leisure Centre with five-a-side games. Beauty Gifts For Vulnerable Women Project BE is a non-profit campaign set up by blogger Gina Hutchings this year. “I wanted to give back in some form so started to collect unused toiletries and essentials,” she said. “I now work with a Luton-based charity which provides a drop-in centre for vulnerable women.” Gina collects donations from individuals, companies and beauty suppliers to give to these women. “While we have foodbanks we don’t have some other essentials like lip balms, medicated creams for dry skin or skin conditions, or sanitary wear,” she said. “Or the little things that make women feel better about themselves like a body spray or nail polish.” Jackets With A Difference Jo Ashburner Farr experienced homelessness a few years ago after her husband abandoned her when she was pregnant, leaving her with nothing. She spent some time sleeping in a car and, after getting herself back on her feet, she entered education and did a degree in design. Now she runs a social enterprise called Red Dragon Manufacturing which makes flags and employs mums who aren’t in education or training. She is also working with a Welsh homelessness charity on a new product called Roof Coat Bag. It is a water-resistant, insulated, all-in-one padded coat with an integrated sleeping bag, hood, hidden pockets and breathable interlining - designed to be packed away into a cross over, lightweight shoulder bag. Free Meals For Those In Need Every Wednesday, chef Damian Wawrzyniak invites local homeless people to enjoy a free meal at his restaurant House of Feasts in Peterborough. And he’s encouraging other restauranteurs to get involved. He’s not the only one. Friar Street Kitchen in Worcester is opening its doors on Christmas Day to allow a homeless charity to cook lunch for homeless people. Cummin Up, a Caribbean restaurant in Catford, will also be offering free meals on Christmas Day, between 1-7pm, for those who need it. Teaching Cooking Skills Brigade Bar & Kitchen is a bustling social enterprise restaurant set in a fire station in the heart of London Bridge. It trains homeless people as apprentices, offering thousands of people new skills so they can find work. Hosting In Homes There are also brilliant charities helping to get people off the streets and into warm temporary homes. Refugees At Home helps match refugees and asylum seekers with people who have a spare room to host them, while charities like Nightstop match people who are homeless with suitable hosts.