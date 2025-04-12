I Went To Prague And Discovered Tartar Sauce On Chips – Here’s What Other Countries Swear By

Photo by Nate Johnston on Unsplash Plated chips with dips.

I just got home from Prague and there were two huge revelations for me: homemade raspberry lemonade should be on every drinks menu, just as it is in the Czech capital, and tartar sauce goes SO well with chips.

I know, it doesn’t sound like it would fit and to be honest, when my partner and I were offered some for our sides, I politely declined. My partner didn’t, though, and I bravely pinched some for a sample.

I am so glad that I did.

The hot, salty chips we were served combined with the tangy tartar sauce made for a taste sensation. It is a match made in heaven and I can only apologise to the great city of Prague for my oversight.

It did get me wondering though. am I missing out? And what do people around the world prefer to have with their chips?

What people have with fries around the world

Australia

In Australia, chips are often served with chicken salt. On their website, The Chicken Salt Co says this is a mainstay in Australian takeaways and has been for 50 years: “Originally developed in the 1970s by two Europeans living in Adelaide, chicken salt was used as a seasoning for rotisserie chickens to add flavour and colour.

“Chicken shop owners would also add chicken salt to chips (known as hot chips) and it’s popularity spread to all corners of Australia.”

It’s surprisingly not made with chicken and is instead a blend of paprika, sugar, garlic and onion. It is DELICIOUS and I am fully obsessed.

Belgium

According to Belgian Smaak, which is a website and podcast about Belgian beer, Belgian culture, and Belgian beer culture, Belgians eat more fries per capita than any other nation and it’s the world’s biggest exporter of frozen fries.

While Belgians also enjoy tartar sauce with their chips, Belgian Smaak explains they often have Andalouse sauce, which is “essentially mayonnaise made with tomato paste and mixed with crushed, roasted red bell peppers.”

Canada

Canada is home to poutine which is a delicious dish made of fresh-cut french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

It. Is. Incredible.

Iceland

According to Icelandic food store Topiceland: “This spice is absolutely essential on French fries. It’s also great in various potato dishes, gratins, sauces, and stews.”

The popular seasoning includes MSG, onion, paprika, spice mix, herb protein and glucose syrup. Sounds amazing.

Netherlands

This one is a constant in our house.

Home cook Kinfolk Recipes explains: “In Holland we like to add fritessaus to our french fries. Fritessaus is a sort of mayonnaise. It is similar to mayonnaise, but with at most 25% fat, it is leaner and usually sweeter than mayonnaise.”

Ingredients include lemon, mustard, and chives.

Romania

In Romania, chips are most often enjoyed with mujdei: a creamy, very garlicky sauce.

According to Romanian food and folklore blog From Dill to Dracula, this sauce contains a whole head of garlic, sour cream, salt, pepper, and vegetable oil. Sounds delicious and utterly pungent.

Scotland

Here in my home of Scotland, we have something called chippy sauce. Only sold on the east coast and very controversial to some people, this sauce is a mix of brown sauce and vinegar. The ratio of each part changes depending on where you are, but in Edinburgh, this tangy treat is available in every chippy and always piques the curiosity of tourists at the Fringe.

The rest of the UK

The UK takes condiments very seriously and in fact, preferences change from one region to another. A 2023 survey found that in northern England, ketchup is the preferred condiment with chips.

In Northern Ireland, people most often opt for gravy and in Wales, a good dousing of curry sauce does the trick.

Vietnam

Food Republic reveals that in Vietnam, “it’s common to enjoy french fries, called khoai tây chiên, with an almost dessert-like dip made of a small scoop of butter with a side of sugar.

“People eat the sweet and buttery combo by dipping crisp fries into the softened butter and then granulated white sugar.”