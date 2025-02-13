Spotting Perimenopause Early Helps You Take Control Of Your Health – Here’s What To Look For

Photo by RDNE Stock project: https://www.pexels.com/photo/healthy-sunny-fashion-beach-6539966/

In a survey published by the National Library of Medicine, 60% of a group of 900 women admitted that before the age of 40, they were not adequately informed about perimenopause and menopause itself.

If you know anything about women’s health and how historically under-researched it has been, this may not come as a surprise. However, getting familiar with these conditions is essential as, in fact, perimenopause can start as early as your thirties, according to Mayo Clinic.

Advertisement

Vitally, the earlier you notice symptoms and changes in the body, the sooner you can start medication to help you manage day-to-day. According to the NHS, there are a range of medications available to you, depending on how you’re impacted.

These include HRT, testosterone gel, and antidepressants.

So, what is perimenopause exactly?

On the Bupa website, Clinical Lead for Women’s Health and Bupa GP. Dr Samantha Wild explains: “Often when people talk about ‘going through the menopause’ they’re actually talking about the perimenopause. The perimenopause is when your hormone levels start to change. But it’s before your periods stop completely.

“The perimenopause is a natural stage of life. In most people it will happen naturally between the ages of 45 and 55 and last for a few months to several years. It can even last a decade or more.”

Advertisement

After 12 months without a period, you have officially reached the menopause.

And, what are the symptoms of perimenopause?

Menopause Care explain: “Oestrogen receptors are located throughout the whole body. As a result, lowering oestrogen levels can cause symptoms in practically every organ system.”

The most common symptoms of perimenopause are:

Anxiety

Brain fog

Hair loss

Headaches

Hot flushes

Irregular periods

Low libido

Mood swings

Night sweats

Palpitations

Rage

Sleep issues

Sore muscles and joints

Vaginal dryness

Weight gain

What to do if you think you are perimenopausal

If you think you may be experiencing perimenopause and would like help with symptoms, speak to your local pharmacist for treatment and guidance.