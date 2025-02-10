I'm A Gastro Doctor, Here's What Really Happens If You Take Laxatives Too Often

Peter Cade via Getty Images

Ever wondered what happens to your insides if you take a lot of laxatives over time? Well, luckily for you, doctors have explained all.

Laxatives are a type of medicine used to treat constipation. There are a few different types available, but one you’ve probably heard of is senna, a stimulant laxative which works by prompting your gut muscles to move your poo along.

Taking to TikTok, gastroenterologist Dr Wendi LeBrett explained that people who use senna-based laxatives a lot end up with a colon that goes from a “healthy pink colour” and takes on more of a leopard print effect.

The change, dubbed melanosis coli, is “completely benign”, said the bowel health expert. “There are no studies that show that it increases your risk of cancer.”

That said, the “leopard print skin does take about a year to go away” after you stop using them, said NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan in a separate video.

And routinely taking these laxatives can wreak havoc on your intestinal muscles over time, too...

The impact of chronic laxative use

The NHS recommends taking laxatives occasionally and for up to a week at a time. “Do not take laxatives every day to ease your constipation as this can be harmful,” warns the health service.

Dr Rajan explained why this is: “Stimulant laxatives like senna are not meant to be taken long term. The longer you use them, the more the intestines lose their muscle and nerve response, so they become more inefficient at doing their job of moving poop.

“You become hooked on them physiologically and psychologically and you need higher and higher doses to have a bowel motion.”

Ultimately it could result in you being unable to poo without them.

Easy lifestyle changes you can make to help your bowels move a bit better include: drinking lots of water, exercising regularly and ramping up the amount of fibre in your diet.

If you do struggle with constipation a lot, speak to your GP who can help you get to the (ahem) bottom of what’s happening in your body to cause this.

As Dr Rajan concludes: “Remember, constipation is a symptom not a diagnosis. Treat the underlying cause.”