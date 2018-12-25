What Rift? Kate And Meghan Put On A United Front At Sandringham

PA Wire/PA Images Kate and Meghan walked side by side during the walk from the Queen's Sandringham home to the nearby church of St Mary Magdalene

Hundreds of well-wishers turned out to see the royal family attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate - but the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Cornwall were missing.

Philip and Camilla did not join the rest of the royals as they made the short walk from the Queen’s Sandringham home to the nearby church of St Mary Magdalene.

It is understood the duke is in good health and will spend the day relaxing privately with his family.