What New Parents Should Know About Sex After Having A Baby

wundervisuals via Getty Images Your sex life is going to change, but together you can adjust to the changes.

Parenting author Adrian Kulp knows all about post-baby sex. In all four of his wife’s pregnancies, their kids were nursed for 26 months.

“That means that we’ve either had a co-sleeping crib next to the bed or had many nights in which the baby split the difference of our king-sized bed,” Kulp, the author of ‘We’re Pregnant, The First-Time Dad’s Pregnancy Handbook’, told HuffPost.

“With baby number four having arrived almost nine months ago, it’s now been cumulatively a third of a decade that our sex life has become... quieter,” he said.

“Quiet” doesn’t equal no sex. While having a family easily could have translated into a dry spell for the couple, with small changes, Kulp and his wife have staved off a sexless marriage.

“Sex or love life after your baby arrives can be extremely complicated,” he said. “While it’s less rowdy and uninhibited, it’s still good.”

How do you adjust and keep your sex life satisfying when you’re new parents? After all, technically, you can’t have intercourse until your doc clears you for it, about six weeks post-birth.

Below, Kulp and other experts share what to expect with post-baby sex.

Physically, it’s going to take some getting used to for both of you.

Sex is great when you’re in tune and comfortable with your body. But your body after baby is likely very different from what it was before you had kids. You might be left with C-section scars, more of a tummy than you’d like, breast tenderness or urinary incontinence, among other lovely things. (Shout out to “peezing”: sneezing and peeing at the same time!)

No matter how uncomfortable (or, hey, comfortable!) you might be with how you look, try to remind yourself to love your body.

Your partner should love your body, too. Now’s the time to remind your wife or girlfriend that you’re still a big fan of her body, said Emily Cook, a marriage and family therapist, and author of ‘The Marriage Counselling Workbook’.

“Getting to know ― and love and appreciate! ― her post-baby body is an important task for both partners,” she said. “Explore. Are there new erogenous zones to discover? Are there body parts that are off-limits for a while? What feels good now and what feels uncomfortable? Being gentle with one another is key.”