Theresa May has been defeated on Brexit by rebel Tory MPs joining forces with Labour and other opposition parties for a second time in two days.

But, on a confusing day in parliament, even seasoned Westminster watchers were struggling to follow.

What has happened?

A group of anti no-deal MPs, led by Tory ex-cabinet minister Dominic Grieve, dramatically sped up the parliamentary Brexit process by passing an amendment forcing the prime minister to return to the Commons with a new plan within three sitting days if her deal is voted down in Tuesday’s crunch vote.

It is thought this will mean May coming back to MPs by January 21, a far sooner deadline than the 21 days which was, until today, set down in law.

But questions remain over whether the law would force her to hold another vote immediately or whether she would have seven more days before MPs’ will is actually tested.

What does it mean?

The anti no-deal group felt the amendment was crucial to stop May trying to run down the clock towards exit day on March 29. The idea would be to pressure MPs who fear no-deal into backing her agreement as the only alternative.

Crucially, it also means MPs will be able to express their preference for alternative ‘plan B’ Brexit options much sooner than expected, as they will be able to table amendments.

Expect supporters of a second referendum, a Norway-plus model, or even a ‘managed no-deal’ to bring their proposals to the Commons for a vote.

If May’s deal is rejected again, and another option is chosen by MPs, the government will not be forced to change policy but would face enormous political pressure to act.