Whether you identify as LGBTQ or not, would you know what to do if you were confronted with a homophobic incident on the streets of Britain? Do you get involved or just report the incident later? Journalist Benjamin Butterworth told HuffPost that he was “upset” with himself after he witnessed an incident on a train from Brighton to London Victoria station, after Pride, at the weekend. “I thought I was a confident gay man, and I could stand up to abuse.” But after the unidentified 28-year-old man reportedly threatened to draw a knife on people in the carriage for being gay, Butterworth said he was “terrified”.

On train back from @PrideBrighton, a man threatened to pull a knife on me and others and stab us for being gay. He called us peadophiles and dirty and shouted gay people need to all be killed. The video is a fraction of what he said, as was too scared & shaken to film. pic.twitter.com/j60xfcPua4 — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) August 5, 2018

The man was later arrested by the British Transport Police at Clapham Junction station, and is still in custody. Butterworth says he felt reassured by the fact there was “safety in numbers” and other people shouting at the man to stop. But what should you do in that situation: is it best to get involved or to just report the incident at a later time when you feel safe? What can you actually report as a hate crime? The British Transport Police say a hate crime is when someone commits an offence against you because of your sexual orientation, your gender identity, race, religion, disability or any other actual or perceived difference. This can include physical violence, someone using offensive language towards you, harassing you because of who you are (or who they think you are) and posting abusive or offensive messages about you online. If what you are experiencing fits into any of these categories then you should think about reporting it. How common is hate crime related to sexuality? A report by Stonewall found that in the last 12 months in the UK 21% of LBGTQ people had experienced a hate crime or incident due to their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

valentinrussanov via Getty Images