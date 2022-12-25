Life
Got An Amazon Voucher For Christmas? This Is What You Should Spend It On

From beauty buys to home essentials, we've rounded up a selection of Amazon's best products worth putting in your basket now.

Shopping Writer

While some people feel a voucher is a little impersonal, I personally have nothing again receiving one for Christmas.

You see, I appreciate the fact that when someone is unsure of what to get me, they choose to gift me a voucher that I can spend however I like.

To help you spend your Amazon gift card, we’ve rounded up a selection of top-rated buys worth treating yourself to – from handy home bits to well-deserved pick-me-ups.

1
Amazon
This sleep-boosting self-care set
If you find drifting off a little tricky, this calming sleep set could be just the ticket to a good night's sleep. I have a similar set at home and honestly, it's changed my life.
£50 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This mascara that everyone raves about
In need of a new mascara? Give this ultra volumising and lengthening one from Maybelline a try.
£8.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This skincare bundle from Q+A
Feel like your skin could do with a little TLC? You can't go wrong with this set from Q+A, that comes with Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Ceramide Face Cream, and Niacinamide Daily Toner.
£19 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This essential oil diffuser from NEOM
If I was gifted a voucher, this wellbeing pod would be right at the top of my list. I have one myself and can personally vouch for just how much is fills the room with gorgeous smelling oils.
£95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This easy-to-use polaroid camera
Love the (now somewhat old fashioned) concept of snapping a pic and printing it instantly? If so, you'll love this pocket-sized camera.
£69.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This deliciously creamy white hot chocolate
If you've got a sweet tooth, you'll love this 28% flaked white hot chocolate. Oh, and FYI, it makes a mean Bailey's hot chocolate.
£9.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
This seriously squishy reading pillow
Whether you love to read or just like to watch TV in bed, I promise you that a reading pillow is not just snuggly, but better for your back too.
£40.63 at Amazon
8
Amazon
This ultra soft fleece bedding set
If you're someone who's always chilly, this seriously soft bedding set – that comes in a range of colours – will keep you cosy on these cold winter nights.
£18.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
This Kindle Paperwhite that features 16GB of storage
If you love to read but are running out of space to store the mountains of books you buy each year, a Kindle is the perfect solution. I never thought I'd be a Kindle person but as soon as I got one I was completely converted.
£159.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This mini pamper hamper
If you're in need of a little me time before New Year's Eve celebrations? This face mask selection pack is perfect for a few pamper sessions beforehand.
£18.99 at Amazom
11
Amazon
Or, how about this Love Actually edition of Monopoly?
Personally, I love this fun festive edition. It comes with a customised board, unique tokens, and some really great locations. A friend of mine has this and I can confirm it's a total blast. Play it while you watch Love Actually, like we did.
£20 (was £29.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
This gigantic bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk
Because, who wouldn't want to treat themselves to a whopping 850 grams of chocolate?
£4.99 (was £9.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
These pretty asymmetrical silver heart hoops from Pandora
If you could do with a new pair of earrings, why not use your voucher to buy yourself these sweet heart-shaped hoops?
£40 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This NEOM 'Cosy Nights' candle that smells absolutely divine
This three-wicked, hand poured candle might seem a little spenny but with a 50 hour burn time, it's pretty good value.
£48 at Amazon
15
Amazon
... and light them up with this rechargeable lighter
Featuring a long flexible neck, this USB rechargeable lighter is one treat that your future self will definitely appreciate having if you misplace the matches, or at looking for a greener alternative.
£13.99 (was £16.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
This smart digital frame that'll let you display all your favourite photos
Instead of having to pick just a few photos to display, why not treat yourself to this smart frame that allows you to create a photo loop with all your favourite photos on?
£129 (was £149) at Amazon
