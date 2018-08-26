What Works For Me: 'Listening To A Podcast While I Run Is Like Dynamite For My Soul'

“I was worried. I really didn’t want to mess it up for him,” she explains. So that day, Roberts went out for a long run in a bid to calm her nerves and quieten down her self-doubt. “I visualised the fact it would go well. And then on Monday it did,” she says, adding quickly: “Well, no one complained.”

On Sunday last week, just hours before Radio 1 DJ Greg James was due to host his first ever Breakfast show , his BBC colleague Adele Roberts was feeling incredibly nervous. Responsible for the live handover at 6.30am, the 39-year-old presenter was feeling worried that something might go wrong on air – despite having hosted her own early morning slot for more than three years.

If you’d met Adele 18 months ago and told her the way she would learn to cope with the pressures of life and work would be going on long distance runs, she would have laughed. “I was not a runner whatsoever, the odd time I’d been to the gym I’d do five minutes on the treadmill before going to the cross trainer.”

All that changed when mental health charity ‘Heads Together’ asked her to take part in the London marathon for them in April last year. “I knew they were doing good work and so I said yes. And then was like oh hang on, now I need to run a marathon, but I’d not run since I was about fifteen.”

Determined not to let them down, the former Big Brother contestant started training straight away. But with only 16 weeks to go from complete non-runner to marathon finisher, and a working schedule that would make most people give up on exercise altogether – she has to wake up at 2 o’clock in the morning for her 4am show – she needed to find a running strategy, and quickly.

She sought out a beginner’s training schedule online, downloaded a PDF, and followed it religiously. “I’m an all or nothing person, so I just threw myself into it,” she says, knowing she would have made excuses otherwise. “Once I’d made that decision I was like - Adele you’re doing it.”

She might have been committed physically, but she confesses that throughout most of the training she was still mentally struggling to get to grips with running. “Up until about two weeks out from the marathon I still hated running, I thought I was really unfit and I was gonna be rubbish,” she confesses.

It was only when someone suggested listening to podcasts while she ran that things started to fall into place. “I used to run with music but that made me go too fast cause I’d get excited. When someone suggested podcasts, I thought - why would I want to listen to people talk? But I tried Desert Island Discs and it was great: you get inspirational people but a bit of music in there too.”

It was the answer she had been looking for. “I started to find was my body would just go into almost autopilot in this really gorgeous mode where it can keep itself moving. My mind would be exercised too and I was learning things.”