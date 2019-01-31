“Why was the sand wet? Because the sea weed!”

That’s been voted the funniest joke by a group of more than 2,000 British kids –you cracked a smile, didn’t you? Beano polled thousands of children aged 7-12 years old to reveal their favourite jokes – and it seems the oldies really are the goodies.

While fathers are notorious for their cringe-worthy ‘dad jokes’, almost half (41%) of children chose their dad as the funniest person in their family – while mum was found to tell the worst jokes (26%).

The Top 20 Funniest Jokes, According To Kids:

1. Why was the sand wet? Because the sea weed!

2. What do you call a blind dinosaur? Doyouthinkhesaurus.

3. What did the policeman say to his tummy? Freeze you’re under a vest.

4. Doctor, Doctor! Help, I feel like a pair of curtains! Pull yourself together then.

5. What’s the fastest vegetable? A runner bean!