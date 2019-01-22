NEWS

When Abuse Isn't A Crime

On 21 January 2019, the UK government released a draft update to the Domestic Abuse Bill, setting out more provisions to help victims of coercive behaviour. But for those who suffer economic and financial abuse at the hands of their partners and former partners, does the bill go far enough? From withholding spending money from their victims, to manipulating the family courts in order to rack up legal bills, perpetrators see little challenge to the economic and financial abuse they inflict on their victims.