I Just Learned How Quickly Spices Go Bad, And I'm Horrified

I was pretty flabbergasted to learn that yep, make up can go bad ― and my favourite foundation was well past its sell-by date.

The horrors continue; spice manufacturing company McCormick says that no, that paprika bottle that’s been on your shelf since before lockdown probably isn’t still good.

To be fair, they explain that spices don’t actually “go off” as they don’t rot or ferment.

Instead, they go “not good,” the company states ― meaning they lose all their flavour.

When do spices go off?

Only two “spices” are basically immortal if stored correctly, McCormick shared.

These are vanilla extract and salt.

For the rest, though, it varies.

Here’s how long each spice “type” lasts:

Whole spices (like peppercorns, whole allspice, and whole nutmeg): 3-4 years.

Ground spices (such as cumin, ginger, paprika, and chili powder): 2-4 years.

Ground and whole leafy herbs (like basil, oregano, and rosemary): 1-3 years.

Food magazine Bon Appetit goes even further – they suggest binning ground spices a mere three months after opening, and they don’t recommend keeping whole spices for more than ten months (yeesh).

Though nobody is saying spices that have “gone bad” are actually harmful in the way that expired milk or meat is, they reckon the flavourlessness of old spices basically makes them redundant.

What if I don’t want to get rid of all my “old” spices?

I reckon at least two of my favourite spices count as “old” (I’ve had a huge tub of cinnamon for about four years now), but I’ll be honest ― I don’t plan on throwing them all out.

Luckily McCormick says I may not have to.

Frying older spices can help to revive some of their nearly-perished flavours, the spice company states.

And if you reckon your beloved bottles are too far gone, you can consider adding them to some potpourri for a scent-sational reuse.

Bon Appetit, meanwhile, advises buying whole spices and whizzing them through a spice grinder at home for the most delicious results.