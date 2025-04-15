I Ignored A Snobby Running 'Rule' And Finished My First Marathon

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK A running path: in a running vest; running

“Runners,” a Redditor asked the members of r/london a couple of months ago, “Why are you all wearing running vests now?”.

The site user, who says she’s noticed joggers donning the equipment for five and 10k runs, added: “I live in zone 2, it’s hardly the Alps.”

Advertisement

They’re not alone. Women’s Health recently wrote about the “running vest police”: a small but vocal group of runners who feel that wearing the garment, which often contains water “bladders” or carb-rich gels, should only be used for “real” long runs or runners who speed along at what they feel is a decent pace.

I could mock their judgemental comments, but I’ll be honest; I am a recovering ego runner, who previously figured that the longer I could go without the addition, the more “serious” I was. Mind you, I am the definition of a hobbyist.

That mistake meant it took me far longer than it should have to complete my first marathon because I wasn’t hydrated enough to train beyond 20km, and was too reluctant to bring adequate water for distances I didn’t feel were long enough.

Advertisement

So, I spoke to experts about when you really need to wear a vest; and why you should be wiser than I was when ignoring the jogging jury.

“This decision is down to the runner”

Running coach and competitive runner James Rodgers says ‘when running for an hour or 90 minutes, most runners will benefit from having some water’ and/or energy boosters, like gels.

“However, it is down to the individual,” the coach continues. Everything from the weather to your pace, sweat rate, and usual water needs affects that rate too.

Advertisement

For him, ‘having an energy gel at the hour point of my 90-minute to two-hour long run has significantly helped with my recovery post-run.’ He recommends experimenting to find what works for you.

Meanwhile running coach Alexa Duckworth-Briggs of We Run says: “Ignore running vest snobbery every person should feel comfortable wearing whatever they like for a run, whether it’s a short training run or a half or full marathon.”

After all, she shares, ‘staying hydrated when running is crucial, not only for health but also for performance.’

Advertisement

“A quick rule of thumb for hydration is to drink to thirst; if you’re thirsty, you need to drink something, and if you’re not you probably don’t,” she adds.

However you feel, though, she doesn’t see the point of letting ‘anyone else’s judgement change what’s best for you.’

We might do well to curate our sources of running information a bit better

Etiquette pro and many-time marathon and triathlon participant, Jo Hayes of Etiquette Expert, says that she isn’t ‘part of any online running groups.’

Advertisement

So, while she doesn’t like to wear a vest personally (opting for water stations instead), she adds: “I think people do well not to listen to half the chatter on the running advice groups/pages.

“It can put ideas in your head about what’s right or wrong, and really, it’s just one person’s opinion/perspective/experience. Again, everyone is different. If you feel you need a hydration pack, use one. If you don’t, don’t.”