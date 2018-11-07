Are You Dangerously Stressed? How To Recognise Burnout And What To Do About It

“It doesn’t matter how well constructed the bridge is, ultimately any bridge with too much weight on it is going to collapse. And that collapse is going to be severe; the whole bridge is going to come crashing down.”

Shah likens a stressed person to a bridge under strain: “Imagine a bridge that has too much weight on it – think Tower Bridge in London – you’ve put a whole load of double decker buses, HMS Belfast, a cruise ship, and a couple of Boeing 747s on there.

More than a third (36 per cent) of people say they have been experiencing workplace stress for the past five years, according to a new survey by non-profit The Stress Management Society and workplace consultants Peldon Rose. That is a big problem, says the society’s chief de-stressing officer Neil Shah.

We all know what it’s like to feel stressed out – whether it’s work woes, family drama or relationship struggles. But when does that feeling of being overwhelmed turn into full-on burnout? As Britain marks National Stress Awareness Day (7 November), it’s a good time to ask the question.

Prolonged stress takes its toll on us. A recent study linked it with a shrinkage of the area of the brain responsible for regulating thoughts and feelings, enhancing self-control and creating new memories. In addition, almost a third of people (32 per cent) report having experienced suicidal thoughts or feelings because of stress, according to a survey commissioned by the Mental Health Foundation.

Why Do We Get Stressed?

Stress is the body’s natural response to situations in which you feel threatened or under pressure – essentially, you go into fight or flight mode. It can become really problematic when this state is extended over weeks, months and even years, because your body forgets what “normal” feels like.

“There are certain hormones produced like adrenalin and cortisol which change the way your body is functioning to fight hard or run fast – perfectly appropriate if there is some kind of physical exertion required to take yourself out of that situation,” says Shah. “But if there isn’t anything physical, you stay stuck in that state and your body can’t sustain it for extended periods of time.”

What Are The Signs Of Extreme Stress?

Signs of stress will vary from person to person, but common signs are that you might tend to be more irritable, and feel worried or fearful. Perhaps you feel constantly tired, have racing thoughts and find it hard making important decisions. It’s likely your sleep will take a hit too.

“You’re going to start feeling a bit frayed around the edges, you’re going to be frazzled, and you’re not going to be thinking clearly,” explains Shah. Things to look out for include feeling overwhelmed, panicky, anxious, or confused. “That’s where you also start to get physical symptoms like palpitations, headaches and migraines,” he says. “Your immune system gets suppressed and you’re more likely to get ill.”

People react to stress in different ways, but if you can spot a major change in your behaviour, you might want to consider taking action.

For some people, this could that they used to take pride in their appearance and now tend to look dishevelled – or vice versa. They might have gained a lot of weight, or lost a lot of it. Or they could be more animated than usual, or more withdrawn. “It’s that change in behaviour, the way they live their life, the way they show up in the world,” Shah emphasises.