Here's When Spotify Wrapped Stops Counting Your Streams, So Save Your Shame Playlist 'Til Then

Music fans will either rejoice or dread the upcoming Spotify Wrapped season.
The music streaming service, which has released users’ Spotify Wrapped every year since 2016, creates cards that display who you’ve listened to most that year, how often, and for how long.
It also reveals other info, like the genre you tune into most. It usually comes out in early December and has become a source of pride or shame for some users.
In fact, some anticipate so much judgement that they start to change their listening habits throughout the year so as to make it fit the idealised version of themselves better than, say, 150 hours of a sleep-inducing podcast (ask me how I know).
If you’re in that camp, you might want to know when your music streams no longer “count” to your annual music taste report card ― in which case, we’ve got your back.
When does Spotify Wrapped stop tracking your music?
That should mean we’re finally able to listen to the As told By Ginger theme tune on loop ’til Christmas, right?
Well, maybe not. In 2023, the streaming giant said: “The only thing that we end on Halloween is eating candy corn. Stream (and snack) all through the year and we will see you in Wrapped season.”
They haven’t updated us on when the streaming stops since.
Still, some speculate that the tracking period ends in early or mid-November to give the app time to collate and organise your data.
Some good news, though: Spotify does not start tracking data for Spotify Wrapped again until January 2025.
That means one thing’s certain; from the December release of Spotify Wrapped to New Year’s Eve, you can bop away to your cheesiest faves to your heart’s content.