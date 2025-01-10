When's It Too Cold To Run Outside? We Asked The Experts

Benjamin Huggett via Unsplash

If running is one of your New Year’s resolutions, we’ve recently shared how to prevent injuries ― whether you’re a beginner or training for a marathon.

But given the UK’s current cold snap, is it a good idea to head out for an outdoor run at all?

I’ll admit that all my jogs bar one have been held on my gym’s treadmill over the past six weeks. I simply can’t face the biting sting and prickly leg feeling when I get back indoors.

Advertisement

So, we thought we’d speak to Dr Daniel Atkinson, clinical lead at Treated.com, and UESCA certified running coach James Rodgers about whether or not I’m right ― or if I should just suck up the chill.

When’s it too cold to go running?

If you’re looking for a specific temperature, Dr Atkinson has some bad news: it’s not “as simple as simply checking the day’s forecast”.

He says, “It often comes down to your experience as a runner, your fitness levels, and what you’re trying to achieve.”

Advertisement

Still, he adds that while a colder run can be “refreshing” he says that, “For most casual runners, I’d say anything below 0°C will feel like a challenge.”

Rodgers agrees, telling HuffPost UK: “Runners should carefully consider their training plans for temperatures between 0°C and -10°C.”

At those temperatures, we should consider rescheduling our jog to the middle of the day or not jogging for longer than 45 minutes.

Advertisement

“At temperatures between -10°C and -20°C, I would say most should be very cautious to run at all, carefully considering if it’s worthwhile,” Rodgers continued.

Still, if you’re wrapped up warm, have a short run ahead, and aren’t facing any snow or ice, Dr Atkinson says an outdoor run can be hugely beneficial ― partly because it exposes you to much-needed winter sunlight.

When is running in the cold actually dangerous?

Dr Atkinson says those with asthma should be extra careful with chilly runs, as cold and dry air can be hard on your lungs.

Advertisement

Running in snow and ice can increase your risk of slipping too, so be careful ― especially if you’ve never done it before. “Running on grass can help prevent a fall, but if the ground feels too hard, it might be worth avoiding an outdoor run altogether and trying an indoor workout,” the doctor said.

He added: “The American College of Sports Medicine recommends being cautious of running in temperatures of -27˚C or below, but heading out in this kind of weather would be extreme.”

After that point, you’re much more likely to develop conditions like hypothermia and frostbite.

Rodgers went with the International Ski Federation’s cutoff point of -20°C.

OK, that’s put my gym preference into context ― still, all things considered, I don’t reckon I’ll hit the trails again until at least next week.