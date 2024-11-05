Bloating That Lasts More Than This Many Weeks Can Be A Sign Of Health Issues

Boy_Anupong via Getty Images

Bloating ― especially if you’re going through hormonal changes, are gassy, or are a little constipated ― is common and often harmless, the NHS says.

It can sometimes happen when people overeat, swallow air, chow down on a load of gas-producing veggies like cabbage or beans, or drink a lot of fizzy pop.

But sometimes, bloating is caused by something more serious, like IBS, a food intolerance, coeliac disease, or even ovarian cancer.

In fact if you’re bloated for a certain amount of time and it doesn’t go away, you should see your GP, the NHS says.

When should I worry?

Bloating that lasts longer than three weeks is worth seeing your doctor about, they say.

The NHS also recommends visiting your GP if you feel bloated more than 12 times a month, or if you don’t notice any changes in bloating after changing your diet.

A swelling or lump in your tummy is worth seeing a doc for, too.

Additionally, if bloating is accompanied by nausea, diarrhoea, constipation, weight loss, or blood in your stool, you should seek medical advice.

It’s a red flag if your bloating affects your ability to move or carry out daily activities too.

On the more urgent end, you should call 999 or go to A&E if:

you have a stomach ache that came on very suddenly or is severe

it hurts when you touch your stomach

you’re vomiting blood or your vomit looks like ground coffee

your poo is bloody or black

you cannot pee, poo or fart

you cannot breathe

you have chest pain.

What can I do to get rid of “normal” bloating?

If you’re dealing with regular-degular bloating that doesn’t last long, you likely still want some relief from that puffy feeling.

Avoiding fizzy drinks, booze, caffeine, large meals before bed, and sugary or spicy food might help, the NHS says.