Ever feel like your lower eyelid has its own heartbeat?

I know mine is liable to twitch uncontrollably every once in a while, even though I can’t seem to find a good reason for the sudden cramping.

The stuttering skin is “common and very rarely a sign of anything serious,” they write.

However, rarely, a twitching eye can reveal health issues to do with your nerves, muscles, and even motor neurons.

Sometimes, people with worrying eye twitches need to visit a neurologist.

When should I worry about an eye twitch?

The NHS writes that an eye twitch (or indeed any other muscle twitch) that lasts longer than two weeks, or 14 days, is worth getting checked out by your doctor.

You should also see your GP if you have a twitch in more than one area, if the affected spot feels weak and/or stiff, and if you think the twitch might be related to some medicine you’re taking.

Common non-medical causes of eye and other muscle twitches can include tiredness, caffeine, booze, and stress.

Health information site Healthline adds that you should also take an inability to control your eyelid and infection alongside an eyelid as a reason to visit your doc.

“Harmless eye twitching that goes away after a brief period is called myokymia,” they add.

Myokmia can last for several days at a time without being dangerous.

What if the eye twitch is not worrying, but annoying?

Having experienced an irritating but safe eye twitch myself, I was grateful for the NHS’s advice on how to manage it.

They say you should rest, try to de-stress, and try not to worry about short-term eye twitches ― ironically panicking about the cause of the twitch may make iot worse.

You should also avoid drinking lots of either coffee or alcohol.