A persistent sore throat combined with other low-level symptoms could be a warning sign for a type of throat cancer, GPs have been warned.
Researchers from the University of Exeter studied more than 800 patients diagnosed with cancer of the larynx, compared to 3,500 control people.
They found those with a persistent sore throat combined with shortness of breath, problems swallowing, or an earache had more than a 5% risk of the throat cancer. If the sore throat was accompanied by hoarseness, there was a 2.7% increased risk of cancer.
Study co-author Professor Willie Hamilton, of the University of Exeter Medical School, said: “Our research has shown the potential severity of some symptom combinations previously thought to be low-risk.”
So should we be worried?
In the UK, there are more than 2,000 new cases of laryngeal cancer each year, according to the NHS. The condition is more common in people over the age of 60, with men being more affected than women. Cases of laryngeal cancer have risen by almost a third over the past 20 years – with tobacco and alcohol use strongly linked to the disease.
Currently, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines advise doctors to investigate persistent hoarseness or an unexplained neck lump. The new research, however, gives greater insight into the combinations of symptoms GPs should be aware of when deciding who should be tested for cancer.
Symptoms Of Laryngeal Cancer
:: a change in your voice, hoarseness
:: pain when swallowing or difficulty swallowing
:: a lump or swelling in your neck
:: a long-lasting cough
:: a persistent sore throat or earache
:: difficulty breathing
:: bad breath
:: breathlessness or a high-pitched wheezing noise when breathing
:: unexplained weight loss
:: extreme tiredness
People with symptoms of laryngeal cancer for more than three weeks should visit their GP, according to NHS Choices. If necessary, your GP can refer you to a hospital specialist for further tests to confirm or rule out cancer.
However Dr Kenny Livingstone, a registered GP and chief medical officer of ZoomDoc, told HuffPost UK people should get checked out sooner.
“It is really important to differentiate a simple sore throat that usually lasts a couple of days with something that is more sinister,” he said. “If the [above] symptoms don’t improve after one week, then it’s advisable to get assessed by your GP.” Throat cancers are generally quite rare, he said, but a lot more common among heavy smokers or those that drink excessively.
Cancer Research UK’s Weilin Wu warned patients not to be alarmed if symptoms appear on their own. “A sore throat on its own wasn’t linked to laryngeal cancer,” he told the BBC.
“But importantly, this study also provides the best evidence to date to support the current recommendation to refer older patients with persistent hoarseness.”