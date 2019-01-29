Following a seven year hiatus, ‘Shipwrecked’ has returned to E4 so you can spend the next three weeks watching the islanders battle it out for the £50,000 prize.

Split into two teams – ‘Team Tiger’ and ‘Team Shark’ – contestants will put their survival skills to the test with plenty of classic reality TV arguments in store.

But rather than being cooped up in a ‘Big Brother’ style house, these contestants are marooned on a deserted island in the South Pacific, with white beaches and palm trees painting a picturesque backdrop.

To help set the scene, we’ve got all the details on the island where the show is filmed and how to get there.

[Huffpost Verdict: ‘Shipwrecked’ is the perfect reality TV tide-me-over until ‘Love Island’ returns]