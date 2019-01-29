Following a seven year hiatus, ‘Shipwrecked’ has returned to E4 so you can spend the next three weeks watching the islanders battle it out for the £50,000 prize.
Split into two teams – ‘Team Tiger’ and ‘Team Shark’ – contestants will put their survival skills to the test with plenty of classic reality TV arguments in store.
But rather than being cooped up in a ‘Big Brother’ style house, these contestants are marooned on a deserted island in the South Pacific, with white beaches and palm trees painting a picturesque backdrop.
To help set the scene, we’ve got all the details on the island where the show is filmed and how to get there.
Where Is ‘Shripwrecked’ Filmed?
The series was filmed last summer in Aitutaki, one of the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, which is half way between Hawaii and New Zealand.
Each team lives on an uninhabited small coral reef island – Rapota for Team Tiger and Moturakau for Team Shark.
Neale Simpson, Shipwrecked’s executive producer, said the islands were the “ideal setting” for the paradise adventure. “The stunning island backdrops are the perfect place to play out the hedonism, heroism and hilarity that the UK public will be able to enjoy,” he said.
How Long Does It Take To Fly There?
Long-haul is an understatement. From Heathrow Airport, you can take the 12 hour and 55 minute flight to Changi Airport Singapore. Then, you fly to Auckland Airport which is another 9 hours and 50 minutes, and from there take a 3 hour and 50 minute flight to Rarotonga International Airport. Got all that?
By that point, you still need to get to Aitutaki, which will take you another 50 minutes on one of the three flights a day.
Alternatively, Rarotonga is a six-hour flight from Sydney, Australia.
How Much Will It Cost You?
Flights don’t come cheap, with a round trip setting you back upwards of £1,165.
Where Can You Stay?
There’s no money to be saved here. Live in luxury in the Aituaki Lagoon Private Island Resort with panoramic views of the lagoon and your own personal paradise from £331.
Or, splash the cash and stay Pacific Resort Aituaki from £1,216 (per person, mind you) and lounge on your private sundeck in style.
What Can You Do There?
Spoilt for choice, take your pick from snorkelling, fly fishing, boat tours, sailing and water sports, which you can book here.
Shipwrecked airs weeknights at 9pm on E4.