We're Obsessed With Dried Flowers – Here's Where To Buy Them

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Pampas grass is making a major comeback. Once a 1970s front garden staple, it fell out of favour after rumours spread it was a not-so-secret symbol of swingers. But now, it’s being invited inside our homes, as part of a growing trend for dried flowers.

John Lewis has recently launched a range of dried flowers, following in the footsteps of trendsetting independent sellers. And Etsy has seen a 230% increase in sales in the last three months, compared to the same time last year.

“We’re seeing people gifting them as an alternative to a fresh bouquet and incorporating pressed botanicals into home decor and even jewellery,” the site’s trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson tells HuffPost UK.

Lavender and Rose, a Scotland-based florist, has also noted a boom in dried flower sales. “We’ve seen a huge increase in orders this year for big statement pieces like pampas and cotton stems, which perhaps reflects people’s need to connect with something natural in their home when we’re so restricted in where we can explore outdoors,” says Rosie Conroy, co-owner of Lavender and Rose.

John Lewis and Partners John Lewis and Partners

“Dried flowers are a super simple way to update a space, giving a corner of your home a trend-led looking without breaking the bank,” adds Conroy.

There’s no reason why dried flowers can’t last for a couple of years or more, she says. The secret is to keep them in a cool, dry space away from direct sunlight and dust them by gently blowing on them.

It makes the trend a sustainable alternative, if you’ve got a habit of killing regular houseplants. Opt for naturally dried flowers, rather than preserved flowers, if sustainability is your motivation. Preserved flowers are often “doused in a cocktail of chemicals to keep them together and looking fresh well past their natural point of decomposition,” adds Conroy.

Fancy getting in on the trend? Here are five places selling gorgeous dried flowers.

Pink and White Bouquet, Mud Urban Flowers, £26

Mud Urban Flowers Mud Urban Flowers

This pink and white dried bouquet comes wrapped in brown kraft paper and tied with a satin. We love the soft colours! Delivery is available nationwide.

Bloompost Bloompost

Bloompost is a great option if you’re planning to send dried flowers as a gift. This bouquet slips straight through the letterbox and is available nationwide.

Ixia Flowers Luxury Brights Dried Flowers, John Lewis, £69.95

John Lewis and Partners John Lewis

This bright bouquet is part of John Lewis’ new partnership with Ixia Flowers. Add it as a statement piece to revive a tired-looking room. Available nationwide.

Burnt Orange Bridal Bouquet, H Botanics Weddings via Etsy, from £18

H Botanics Weddings via Etsy H Botanics Weddings via Etsy

There’s no shortage of Etsy seller’s getting in on the trend. We love this burnt orange design, and while it’s described as a bridal bouquet, it would work just as well in a living room. Available nationwide.

Lavender and Rose Lavender and Rose