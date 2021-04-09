All The Places You Can Get Your Twice-Weekly Covid Tests

How to get a rapid test

The government website says you can access free rapid tests through:

Home ordering services

You can order tests through the government’s ordering service, which allows people to order lateral flow tests online to be delivered to their home.

You can order one pack of tests per day, per household, which contains seven individual rapid tests.

Pick one up from a pharmacy

You can collect up to two packs of seven tests from a local pharmacy. Boots, for example, is offering the tests at more than 1,500 pharmacies across England. Find a pharmacy where you can collect rapid tests near you.

Go to a test site

You can go to a rapid lateral flow test site to get a rapid test. If you go to a test site you may need an appointment, so check before you go. A trained helper might be able to help you do the test, and you’ll get a text or email with the result when it’s ready. Find your nearest rapid lateral flow test site.

Testing at work, school, or universities

You can get rapid tests through school, college or nursery if you work or study there. Some universities and employers also offer rapid tests – ask yours if they do.

Community testing

Some local authorities in England have been offering rapid, asymptomatic testing in areas. Find out if your area is by heading to the government’s website and entering your postcode in the search box.

Remember...