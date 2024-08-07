Where Do Police Expect The Next Wave Of Far-Right Riots To Take Place? Here's What We Know So Far

Riot police officers push back anti-migration protesters outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel which is housing asylum seekers on August 4, 2024. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Brits should brace themselves for more far-right violence this evening, according to leaked messages on social media platforms.

Extremists are expected to take to the streets once again on Wednesday – supposedly protesting against migration levels – and may end up causing riots, clashing with police, and causing substantial damage to local areas.

Here’s what we know so far.

Where might the riots be?

According to messages circulating on Telegram, immigration, refugee and visa services in the following locations may be targeted at around 8pm this evening:

1. Aldershot

2. Canterbury

3. Chatham

4. Chelmsford

5. Bedford

6. Birmingham

7. Blackburn

8. Blackpool

9. Bolton

10. Brentford

11. Bright

12. Bristol

13. Cheadle

14. Derby

15. Harrow

16. Hastings

17. Hull

18. Kent

19. Lincoln

20. Liverpool

21. Middlesborough

22. Newcastle

23. North Finchley

24. Northampton

25. Nottingham

26. Oldham

27. Oxford

28. Peterborough

29. Portsmouth

30. Preston

31. Rotherham

32. Sheffield

33. Stoke

34. Southampton

35. Southend

36. Sunderland

37. Tamworth

38. Walthamstow

39. Wigan

What triggered the riots?

The disorder started after three girls under 10 were stabbed to death in Southport.

Social media misinformation falsely claimed the 17-year-old, Cardiff-born suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker and on MI6′s watchlist.

A vigil for the deceased was then hijacked by far-right, anti-immigration extremists who clashed with the police.

Even once the suspect’s identity was revealed by the court judge, the riots continued to spread across the country.

How dangerous have the riots been so far?

These so-called “Enough is Enough” protests have targeted mosques, immigration centres, and establishments supposedly linked to asylum seekers over the last week.

One Southport mosque was attacked while an imam was inside. Rioters also attempted to torch a Rotherham asylum seeker hotel at the weekend.

Many Brits, particularly Muslims and people of colour, have subsequently altered their day-to-day lives out of fear of being targeted amid this surge in Islamophobia.

Many on the left believe should be labelled as domestic terrorism.

How have the police and the government responded?

More than 400 arrests have been made and around 100 people have been charged over the disorder so far.

Police sources told the BBC that nearly 6,000 officers have been mobilised in preparation for Wednesday’s expected unrest, and the government has said rioters will face the “full force of the law”.

Communities minister Jim McMahon told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme the government is “concerned” about that list of 39 premises being shared on Telegram.

He said: “We at this point don’t know if those will transpire to be protests in the way that we’ve seen in other places. Or whether it’s a list that’s intended just to cause alarm and distress, or even to provoke.

“But to be clear we are absolutely prepared in terms of our policing response, our prosecutor response and also our court response.”

Police have told the public in the areas which could be targeted that they will “do everything in our power to prevent disorder in our communities”.

In a message to residents in Brentford, Metropolitan Police Superintendent Anil Puri said officers would not “tolerate racism or acts of thuggery”.

He said: “Local residents can expect to see more officers in the area tomorrow and throughout the evening.

“They will be responding to any concerns and available to speak to residents who may have questions or need help and advice.”