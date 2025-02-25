These 2 Lifestyle Factors Affect Longevity And Ageing The Most

Helena Lopes via Unsplash Friends linking arms after a hike

A huge study into ageing and longevity has recently come out in the journal Nature Medicine.

Researchers looked at health data from almost half a million members of the UK Biobank to find out how much 164 factors affected ageing, premature death, and incidents of age-related diseases.

It found that environmental factors, which some scientists call the “exposome”. might have nearly nine times as much of an effect on how you age than your genes (2% vs 17% for 22 major conditions).

23 of the 25 environmental risk factors for early death and accelerated ageing, which included smoking, were “modifiable” according to Oxford’s site (Oxford Population Health led the study).

And two lifestyle factors in particular were associated with worse outcomes.

Which lifestyle factors can affect ageing and longevity the most?

The five most impactful environmental variables were participants’ living conditions, socioeconomic status, smoking status, how often they feel tired, and physical activity levels.

Of those, two (not smoking and not exercising) are more easily modifiable.

Smoking was linked to 21 common health conditions; for low physical activity, it was 17.

Other risk factors (not all of which are environmental or modifiable) include:

Cheese consumption

Feeling fed up often

Whether your mother smoked while pregnant

How often you feel unenthusiastic

Whether you live with a partner

How odten you nap

How easily your skin tans

How many years you spent in education

Your employment status

Ethnicity

Frequency of feeling tired

Gym use

History of financial difficulties

Household income

Physical activity

How many hours you sleep

Smoking status

The type of housing you live in

Using an open fire for heating

Your weight and height at 10 years old.

“Modifiable” factors can still be influenced by policy

The surprisingly large effect of the “exposome” on your health is not meant to blame individuals entirely for their health, scientists say.

Speaking to Oxford, Professor Bryan Williams, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Your income, postcode and background shouldn’t determine your chances of living a long and healthy life. But this pioneering study reinforces that this is the reality for far too many people.”

