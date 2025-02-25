These 2 Lifestyle Factors Affect Longevity And Ageing The Most

A huge study into ageing and longevity has recently come out in the journal Nature Medicine.
Researchers looked at health data from almost half a million members of the UK Biobank to find out how much 164 factors affected ageing, premature death, and incidents of age-related diseases.
It found that environmental factors, which some scientists call the “exposome”. might have nearly nine times as much of an effect on how you age than your genes (2% vs 17% for 22 major conditions).
23 of the 25 environmental risk factors for early death and accelerated ageing, which included smoking, were “modifiable” according to Oxford’s site (Oxford Population Health led the study).
And two lifestyle factors in particular were associated with worse outcomes.
Which lifestyle factors can affect ageing and longevity the most?
The five most impactful environmental variables were participants’ living conditions, socioeconomic status, smoking status, how often they feel tired, and physical activity levels.
Of those, two (not smoking and not exercising) are more easily modifiable.
Smoking was linked to 21 common health conditions; for low physical activity, it was 17.
Other risk factors (not all of which are environmental or modifiable) include:
- Cheese consumption
- Feeling fed up often
- Whether your mother smoked while pregnant
- How often you feel unenthusiastic
- Whether you live with a partner
- How odten you nap
- How easily your skin tans
- How many years you spent in education
- Your employment status
- Ethnicity
- Frequency of feeling tired
- Gym use
- History of financial difficulties
- Household income
- Physical activity
- How many hours you sleep
- Smoking status
- The type of housing you live in
- Using an open fire for heating
- Your weight and height at 10 years old.
“Modifiable” factors can still be influenced by policy
The surprisingly large effect of the “exposome” on your health is not meant to blame individuals entirely for their health, scientists say.
Speaking to Oxford, Professor Bryan Williams, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Your income, postcode and background shouldn’t determine your chances of living a long and healthy life. But this pioneering study reinforces that this is the reality for far too many people.”
He added: “We urgently need bold action from Government to target the surmountable barriers to good health that too many people in the UK are facing.”