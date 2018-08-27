White House US Flag Moved Back To Half-Staff In Tribute To Senator John McCain

The US flag at the White House has been moved back to half-staff following widespread criticism when it was raised less than 48 hours after the death of John McCain.

President Donald Trump issued a statement on Monday to say he respected the Republican senator’s “service to our country” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff once again.

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” the president said.

81-year-old McCain died on Sunday, a year after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. His family had announced on Friday that the former presidential candidate’s medical treatment had been brought to an end.