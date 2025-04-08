White Lotus Fans Are Wrong About This Character's Ending, Actor Says

Belinda and Pornchai in season three of The White Lotus HBO

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season three finale of The White Lotus, and for season one of the show.

Season three of The White Lotus might be over, but that doesn’t mean fans are done discussing the show.

In the past few days, they’ve had plenty to say about certain characters’ relationships, certain unanswered questions and potential Easter eggs (one of which Aimee Lou Wood has confirmed).

But not every commentary from fans is actor-approved.

Natasha Rothwell – who played Belinda in season one and then returned as for season three – has said she thinks fans are wrong to compare her character’s first-time arc to the one she just completed.

In the first season of White Lotus, Tanya (played by Jennifer Coolidge) promised to fund Belinda’s dream of establishing her own spa.

But, in typical White Lotus “casually cruel rich person” style, she backed out at the last minute.

In season three, meanwhile, Belinda worked out that Greg (John Gries) had killed Tanya, and managed to lever $5 million from him in order to keep her mouth shut.

Prior to that, Belinda had chatted to White Lotus massage therapist Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul), who she had had a fling with, about opening up a spa together.

But she left him behind after the gruesome windfall in a move many fans have compared to Tanya’s treatment of her in season one.

Natasha is having none of it, though.

“I didn’t want to play that moment with guilt,” she told Variety of her character’s final scene. “If people rewatch this season, she never agrees to go into business with Pornchai; she’s just considering it. Which I think is a subtle but massive difference from season one, where you have Tanya being like, ‘Yes, let’s do it. Give me the papers. Show me your business plan.’”

Crucially, the actor explained: “She doesn’t lead him on.”

The dynamic was different, too, she adds.

“Pornchai was definitely more into Belinda and the idea than Belinda was,” she claimed.

“They both really liked each other and had feelings for each other, sexually and relationship-wise, but professionally, I don’t think Belinda was all in, because it’s impractical. Her son doesn’t live there, and there’s a lot of that she would have to figure out. So it didn’t have the same sting.”