People Are Only Just Realising Where They've Seen Greg From The White Lotus Before

Jon Gries as Greg/Gary in the current season of The White Lotus HBO

Fans of The White Lotus knew going into the series that the new cast was an especially star-studded one, but there was one familiar face that they hadn’t prepared for seeing.

When the new season got underway, the first episode reintroduced us to Greg, now known as Gary, otherwise known as the husband of Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic character Tanya, who was ultimately responsible for her demise.

Actor Jon Gries – who plays the wealthy so-called LBH (which stands for “loser back home” in the series) – is the only person to have appeared in all three seasons of the Emmy-winning series, and it’s taken some viewers that long to work out where they actually know him from.

While Jon’s past TV work has included shows like Lost, Cold Case and The Bridge, it’s his role in a certain 2004 comedy that has got many fans experiencing déjà vu…

GREG FROM WHITE LOTUS IS UNCLE RICO MY BRAIN JUST SHORT CIRCUITED — alyssa (@sha1yssssa) March 5, 2025

I was today-years-old when I found out Greg/Gary from White Lotus is Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite pic.twitter.com/1L2lXqf6bw — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) March 5, 2025

I just found out Greg from White Lotus is gotdamn Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite. Legend. — Tet (@its_teta) March 5, 2025

Greg / Gary the bald guy in The White Lotus was uncle Rico 😳 pic.twitter.com/k6hHo2Nw7X — Josh (Not Joshy) (@jbh2175) March 3, 2025

I just learned that Greg/Gary from White Lotus is Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite. I am not ok. — Kenz (@dearkenz4) March 4, 2025

Just realized Greg from White Lotus is Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite. — Jovy. (@ErrolHouser) March 4, 2025

sorry but I just realized that the actor playing Greg in the white lotus was also Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite and I cannot bear this knowledge alone pic.twitter.com/X2NIYv5FTx — Brit 🥀 (@mothmandalorian) February 24, 2025

Just realized Greg/Gary from White Lotus is Uncle Rico I- nsndkkskvoeof pic.twitter.com/pwQnIPetsZ — Dipalowks (@dipillaaaa) February 27, 2025

Every time I look at Greg (White Lotus) too long i re-remember that he's uncle Rico and my mind is blown all over again — Jza (@_Jizzzza) March 5, 2025

In last week’s episode, viewers saw Belinda (played by fellow returnee Natasha Rothwell) struggling to place exactly where she knew Greg/Gary from, and seemed unconvinced when he tried to throw her off the scent.

A preview for next week’s episode teases that the two characters are about to cross paths once again in a big way, which could well spell trouble for Belinda…

While Jennifer Coolidge has ruled out reprising her role as Tanya (or, indeed, the character’s twin sister) in any future episodes of The White Lotus, she does seem happy to have Jon back in the cast.

“I hope he gets it!” she told Forbes during an interview published earlier this week. “I hope they do something terrible to him.”