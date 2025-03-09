People Are Only Just Realising Where They've Seen Greg From The White Lotus Before

Fans of The White Lotus knew going into the series that the new cast was an especially star-studded one, but there was one familiar face that they hadn’t prepared for seeing.
When the new season got underway, the first episode reintroduced us to Greg, now known as Gary, otherwise known as the husband of Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic character Tanya, who was ultimately responsible for her demise.
Actor Jon Gries – who plays the wealthy so-called LBH (which stands for “loser back home” in the series) – is the only person to have appeared in all three seasons of the Emmy-winning series, and it’s taken some viewers that long to work out where they actually know him from.
While Jon’s past TV work has included shows like Lost, Cold Case and The Bridge, it’s his role in a certain 2004 comedy that has got many fans experiencing déjà vu…
In last week’s episode, viewers saw Belinda (played by fellow returnee Natasha Rothwell) struggling to place exactly where she knew Greg/Gary from, and seemed unconvinced when he tried to throw her off the scent.
A preview for next week’s episode teases that the two characters are about to cross paths once again in a big way, which could well spell trouble for Belinda…
While Jennifer Coolidge has ruled out reprising her role as Tanya (or, indeed, the character’s twin sister) in any future episodes of The White Lotus, she does seem happy to have Jon back in the cast.
“I hope he gets it!” she told Forbes during an interview published earlier this week. “I hope they do something terrible to him.”
The next episode of The White Lotus will be available to stream on Now and Sky in the UK on Monday.