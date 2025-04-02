White Lotus Fans Reckon They Know The Identity Of The Shooter Thanks To This 1 Subtle Detail

Charlotte Le Bon, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

This article contains spoilers for the current season of The White Lotus.

With just days to go until the conclusion of The White Lotus’ third season, fans are dissecting pretty much every scene in a bid to try and work out the show’s biggest mysteries.

As was the case with the first two seasons, episode one of the current run opened with a flash-forward to the discovery of a body in the luxury resort, which took place in the middle of a shooting.

While we still don’t know whose body was found, who was doing the shooting or whether the two incidents are even connected, some viewers think they might have worked out one of the unknown characters’ identities.

Charlotte Le Bon's necklace may hold the key to one of The White Lotus' biggest mysteries Fabio Lovino/HBO

During episode six, Charlotte Le Bon’s character Chloe was seen sporting a rather incongruous piece of jewellery.

She was seen making a phone call while wearing a necklace that many fans have said resembled Maggie Simpson, the baby character from The Simpsons.

Is Chloe's necklace supposed to be Maggie Simpson or am I missing something? #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/XoctrKybHc — anjuhluh.bsky.social (@anjuhluh) March 24, 2025

As Simpsons devotees will already know, one of Maggie’s most infamous moments was when she was revealed to be the shooter in the special two-part episode Who Shot Mr Burns?.

And given how past seasons have shown that nothing makes it into The White Lotus by accident, some fans over on Reddit are now convinced this is an Easter egg alluding to the fact that it’s Chloe who might be pulling the trigger in the final episode.

Maggie accidentally shoots Mr Burns in one iconic scene from The Simpsons Fox

“She did say she thinks [Greg] is capable of killing her so she’s going to get him before he gets her,” one viewer offered.

“Maggie shot Mr Burns. [Does] she shoot Greg?” another fan suggested, while in a separate thread, someone else speculated that because Maggie shooting Mr Burns was an accident (as were the deaths of Armand and Tanya in The White Lotus’ previous seasons), it could be the case that this shooting is also unintentional.

“I think this is a subtle Easter egg where Chloe is the shooter who accidentally kills her husband,” they claimed.

“Close the subreddit, they’ve figured it out,” a different user then joked.

“Honestly, this actually feels very Mike White,” an additional comment read. “You know he is a Simpsons fan… Would be very fun if this ends up being correct.”

Fuelling the fire even further, costume designer Alex Bovaird also posted a picture of Charlotte on set in her necklace, remarking: “Costume design is in the details…”

Not everyone is so convinced, though.

One user pointed out that the discovery of Maggie Simpson shooting Mr Burns was “a troll on the audience, which I’m guessing this is too”.

However, our favourite comment on the whole debate has to be this one, which reads simply: ”D’oh!”

Find out whether there’s any truth to the rumours in The White Lotus finale which will be available to watch on Sky and Now in the UK from Monday 7 April.