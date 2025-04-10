Here's Why White Lotus Fans Think There Could Be Beef Between Walton Goggins And Aimee Lou Wood

The White Lotus co-stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have found themselves at the centre of rumours that the two might have fallen out.
Since the finale premiered less than a week ago, fans pointed out that the pair – who played couple Rick and Chelsea in the third season of the hit US show, and have spoken highly of each other throughout the series – are no longer following one another on Instagram.
Interestingly, fans have also pointed out that Aimee’s comments and likes appear are no longer visible on Walton’s Instagram posts, indicating that he may have blocked her on the site.
His likes and comments are still present on hers, though.
Earlier this week, Walton also posted a string of behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Aimee behind the scenes of The White Lotus in Thailand, praising the Bafta winner “for being my partner” on “a journey I will never forget”.
His post was initially accompanied by the Fleetwood Mac track Silver Springs, which Aimee also used alongside a post of hers in the last few days, although the song appears to have been removed from both posts since.
Naturally, White Lotus devotees are now speculating about whether the two are feuding now that Walton has seemingly blocked his co-star…
HuffPost UK has contacted Walton Goggins’ team for clarification.
Aimee has previously spoken about how she and Walton formed a three-piece friendship group with Leslie Bibb while shooting The White Lotus in Thailand for seven months last year.
More recently, Walton also praised Aimee for making sure he involved himself in group activities, as his performance as Rick often left him feeling like the “fucking downer in the room” on set.
All three seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on Sky and Now, with a fourth confirmed to be in the works.