Here's Why White Lotus Fans Think There Could Be Beef Between Walton Goggins And Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins on the set of The White Lotus season three Stefano Delia/HBO

The White Lotus co-stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have found themselves at the centre of rumours that the two might have fallen out.

Since the finale premiered less than a week ago, fans pointed out that the pair – who played couple Rick and Chelsea in the third season of the hit US show, and have spoken highly of each other throughout the series – are no longer following one another on Instagram.

Interestingly, fans have also pointed out that Aimee’s comments and likes appear are no longer visible on Walton’s Instagram posts, indicating that he may have blocked her on the site.

His likes and comments are still present on hers, though.

Earlier this week, Walton also posted a string of behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Aimee behind the scenes of The White Lotus in Thailand, praising the Bafta winner “for being my partner” on “a journey I will never forget”.

His post was initially accompanied by the Fleetwood Mac track Silver Springs, which Aimee also used alongside a post of hers in the last few days, although the song appears to have been removed from both posts since.

Naturally, White Lotus devotees are now speculating about whether the two are feuding now that Walton has seemingly blocked his co-star…

WAIT WHY R AIMEE LOU AND WALTON NOT FOLLOWING EACH OTHER ON IG — HORSEPOWAR (@horsepowar) April 9, 2025

walton goggins and aimee lou wood unfollowed each other on instagram pic.twitter.com/lDWgpdgZK7 — trizz 🍉 (@meeksfilm) April 7, 2025

i need that white lotus behind the scenes teaaaaa like wdym aimee and walton unfollowed each other on ig? — f*ck u for now by jade 🖕🏼 (@paulatinaments) April 7, 2025

aimee and walton posting each other yet they're not tagging and following each other 😭 — lexie (@lexiegoeswest) April 8, 2025

walton goggins not tagging aimee but tagging everyone else… WHAT HAPPENED 😭 pic.twitter.com/otKjmLcsGI — ruby dooby doo (@rubyboobydooo) April 6, 2025

I'm ngl the Walton and Aimee unfollowing each other but still posting about their characters bond... I need to know what happened — anemia bedelia (@puchicamae) April 7, 2025

obsessed with walton and aimee choosing the same fleetwood mac song to post ab each other pic.twitter.com/XUH3DDXNud — wlfgrl ★ (@younghotcommie2) April 7, 2025

I’m sorry I can’t hold down my job, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood unfollowed each other on instagram — big dawg (@MollyMcNulty1) April 8, 2025

HuffPost UK has contacted Walton Goggins’ team for clarification.

Aimee has previously spoken about how she and Walton formed a three-piece friendship group with Leslie Bibb while shooting The White Lotus in Thailand for seven months last year.

More recently, Walton also praised Aimee for making sure he involved himself in group activities, as his performance as Rick often left him feeling like the “fucking downer in the room” on set.

