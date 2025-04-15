This White Lotus Finale Deleted Scene Would Have Added An Extra Layer To That Incest Storyline

Sarah Catherine Hook in the White Lotus finale HBO

The White Lotus star Sarah Catherine Hook has opened up about another scene that was cut from the season three finale.

Sarah played Piper Ratliff in the most recent iteration of the award-winning US anthology show, who realised in the last episode that she’s more like her family than she ever wanted to consider.

Speaking to TV Line, the Cruel Intentions star admitted that there was more to Piper’s arc in the finale that ended up on the cutting room floor – including a scene in which her character unknowingly alluded to an incestuous moment from her brothers that took place a night earlier.

Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger Fabio Lovino/HBO

During the recent interview, Sarah shared: “On the beach, when [Piper] walks up to [Lochlan, played by Sam Nivola] and she’s like, ‘I don’t want to mess up your life… let me do that to my own’, there was a whole scene that was missing from that where she was talking about the family being like a cult in and of itself.

“Like, she’s having these realisations about her family, she’s like, ’it’s not the meditation centre [that’s a cult], it’s the family, we’ve got to fix the family’. And [she says] too, ’it’s, like, borderline incestuous’. And he’s like… ‘did he say something?’, and I’m like, ‘what are you talking about?’. It’s so funny.”

She went on to say that she “understands why” creator Mike White made the decision to “take out” the scene, and “appreciates the way it ended”, she would have liked to see more of the “many things going on in” Piper’s head.

But that wasn’t the only moment exploring more of Piper’s character that ultimately wasn’t used in the finale.

It was previously revealed that Sarah filmed a sex scene for the finale involving a surprising cast member that Mike White also chose not to include in the finished episode.

However, Mike told the official White Lotus companion podcast that this scene “would have added, like, 10 minutes to the thing”, while its “romantic, rom-com vibe” might also have felt a little jarring alongside Tim Ratliff “trying to kill the family”

“It just felt like I was trying to do too much narratively,” Mike added, though he maintained he was “very disappointed” about having to make the cut at all.

Nicholas Duvernay as Zion in The White Lotus HBO

Sarah also told AP that it was hard to hear that her character’s sex scene was going to be cut, though she was happy with the decision in the end.

“I was actually really glad that it wasn’t in it because I do think it would have been a weird interrupter,” Sarah agreed.

She added: “It was like a rom-com mixed in with all of this really heavy stuff and enlightenment and my father trying to poison his family. It just would have felt tonally off.”

Sarah Catherine Hook says she has a plan for her cut sex scene from "The White Lotus" but explains why she was relieved that it didn't air. pic.twitter.com/DikwtpTJMb — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 10, 2025