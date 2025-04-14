Jason Isaacs Has This Message For White Lotus Fans Speculating About Behind-The-Scenes Drama

Jason Isaacs at the Miami Film Festival last week Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Jason Isaacs has spoken out about some of his past comments about working on The White Lotus, which have resurfaced in light of rumoured drama among certain cast members.

The British actor played Timothy Ratiff in the most recent season of The White Lotus, which required him and his castmates to spend seven months living at a luxury hotel in Thailand during the shoot.

Last month, Jason described the experience as “a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage”.

“It wasn’t a holiday,” he insisted to Vulture. “Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.

“All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights.”

Prior to that, he recalled to The Guardian: “There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke. It’s a long period of time for people to be away from their family with an open bar and all the wildness being in Thailand allows.”

Jason Isaacs in character as Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

While some of Jason’s comments are weeks – and, indeed, months – old, fans of the show have begun resharing them on social media in light of rumours about a fall-out between co-stars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins.

Asked about them during a recent interview on the SiriusXM show The Happy Hour, Jason insisted that the White Lotus cast and crew became a “community” during production.

“People need to remember it was the actors and the crew and the administrators and all these people were in a little pressure cooker together,” he said (via Just Jared).

“And like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that.”

He continued: “I read – I’m careful. I’m not stupid. I look at the internet. I only read every single word written about The White Lotus and about everybody in it.

“And all these amateur Sherlock Holmes out there, they’re extrapolating, ‘well, one person posted this,’ and nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about. People [think] they’re onto something, and it then gets magnified because of a thousand other people.

“Nobody has any clue [what] I’m talking about. I’m talking about people you’ve never met before half the time, in different departments and the people in the hair and costume and in the accounts department and stuff.”

He added: “First of all, it’s none of your business. And I’m just saying, it wasn’t a holiday, and partly, I started saying that because people think, we were on a seven-month holiday and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time.

“It was insanely hot and there’s all the normal social tensions you get anywhere. But for all of you [who] think you’ve cracked it by something you think someone has posted or is in a photo or not, you’re just so far from the truth, believe me.”

“Dave has seen it before, twice, and so has Mike,” he told The Guardian, referring to producer Dave Barnad and showrunner Mike White.

“I can’t speak for them, but I imagine they think it feeds into the on-screen drama, and they might well be right.”

“We’ll all see one other again [for the premiere] and I’m sure we’ll be hugging and kissing and remembering it fondly. But there were times when things were not quite so fond,” he noted.