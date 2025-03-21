The cast of The White Lotus season three HBO

This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus.

The White Lotus star Michelle Monaghan has responded to a surprisingly popular theory surrounding one of the show’s biggest mysteries.

As was the case with the award-winning drama’s first two runs, the season three opener of The White Lotus began with a flash-forward to the end of the story, where it’s discovered that a shooting has taken place at the Thai resort, and at least one guest is dead.

And if you’ve been holding onto that theory, we’re afraid we’ve got some bad news for you.

“What?!” Michelle responded when asked about it by InStyle. “What? The monkeys do the shooting? Man, y’all have lost it.”

The former True Detective star then made it clear: “Spoiler alert, like, sorry, the monkeys don’t do the shooting.”

Michelle Monaghan in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Michelle plays TV actor Jaclyn Lemon in the third season of The White Lotus, who is trying to enjoy a Thai getaway with her two oldest friends.

Unfortunately, the group can’t stop sniping about one another the second someone leaves the room, with Jaclyn putting the moves on “health mentor” Vlad (played by Arnas Fedaravičius) at the end of this week’s episode, despite previously encouraging her pal to try it on with him.

