The White Lotus is finally about to answer some of our biggest questions HBO

After seven weeks of mystery, intrigue, laughs and, of course, incest, it’s almost time to check out of The White Lotus for another year.

But the question remains – which guests will not be making it onto the plane?

Season three opened with the flash-forward to the discovery of a body in the middle of a shooting at the luxury Thai resort, before we spent the next two months getting to know the guests, staff members and other hangers-on that could be involved.

Naturally, White Lotus devotees have been dissecting every piece of information they can get their hands on in their search for deeper meaning, and they’re finally about to get the answers they’ve been seeking.

Before we get to to the finale, though, here are nine White Lotus fan theories that are currently doing the rounds online...

1. We’re going to start with one of our favourite theories – which is that Chloe is responsible for the shooting in the White Lotus finale

It's been suggested that Charlotte Le Bon's character's necklace holds the key to one of The White Lotus' biggest mysteries Fabio Lovino/HBO

In fact, it was a certain piece of jewellery that first alerted viewers to the fact that Chloe could be responsible for the shooting.

Fans spotted in episode six that Charlotte Le Bon’s character could be seen sporting a Maggie Simpson necklace, putting them in mind of the iconic Who Shot Mr Burns? episode of The Simpsons, in which the baby of the titular family is revealed to have been accidentally responsible for the Springfield shooting.

This led to plenty of speculation that Chloe might somehow be accidentally (or otherwise) involved in Greg’s death, particularly given his own parallels with Mr Burns.

“Honestly, this actually feels very Mike White,” one Reddit user said. “You know he is a Simpsons fan… Would be very fun if this ends up being correct.”

Not everyone was so convinced, though, with another fan pointing out out that the discovery of Maggie Simpson shooting Mr Burns was “a troll on the audience, which I’m guessing this is too”.

2. Other White Lotus fans have put forward the theory that it will be Gaitok pulling the trigger in the last episode of season three

Gaitok’s “killer instincts” and masculinity have been called into question all season, culminating in the penultimate episode, in which his love interest Mook lamented that she thought he was “more ambitious”.

Gaitok and Mook finally went on a date in the penultimate episode of The White Lotus, but it wasn't exactly a raging success Fabio Lovino/HBO

One suggestion on Reddit is that Gaitok (played by British actor Tayme Thapthimthong) could wind up responsible for shooting someone at the hotel in a bid “to prove himself to Mook”.

Another fan speculated that the effect Mook’s remarks could have “on love struck Gaitok, plus his head spinning realisation about the Russians, definitely feels like enough to make him trigger happy next episode”.

“He lost a lot of face with her in that moment. That’s gonna drive him to do something stupid,” a different user agreed.

Others – including this White Lotus fan on TikTok, whose video has been viewed upwards of 400,000 times – have speculated that it could be Gaitok who ends up taking a bullet rather than firing one, in a different method of proving his bravery to Mook.

3. As for who dies in the White Lotus finale, there are, regrettably, plenty of theories suggesting it could be curtains for Chelsea

We’re sorry to say it, but there are a lot of people convinced that it’s going to be Chelsea who dies this time around.

For one thing, she’s been running around town for the last few weeks complaining that bad things “happen in threes”, which a of fans have said feels like foreshadowing, and that third misfortune is yet to come along.

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins on the set of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

“[It would] be very White Lotus-y for them to have Chelsea get murdered when Rick’s so entrenched in the story of his father’s ‘murder’ that it ends up being his girlfriend and that he was responsible for it by bringing her there,” one disappointed fan suggested, lamenting how “sad” they would be at this outcome as they love Aimee Lou Wood’s character so much.

Some have gone as far as saying that Rick’s actions at Sritala’s house could lead to Chelsea’s demise, while others have pointed out that each of her ordeals so far in the series have revolved around snakes in some way, meaning either Vlad (Laurie’s Russian pal, who has an elaborate snake tattoo) or Chloe (who Chelsea met for the first time while she herself was wearing snakeskin) might be involved in her undoing.

“I thought it was foreshadowing when Chloe tells Chelsea to basically not be a romantic [because] all the models she knew that were romantic ended up ‘broke, heartbroken or worse’ and Chelsea said ‘what could be worse?’,” one concerned fan also wrote on Reddit in the lead-up to the final.

Oh, and as if all that wasn’t enough, one popular video on TikTok has pointed out that, much like Chloe, Chelsea’s jewellery may also be a clue to her fate:

Fortunately, one of the most popular comments on this TikTok points out that snakes in Buddhism can often be used to “represent protection”.

“I think she is safe!” they insisted. “In Buddhism, snakes represent protection – both of her [near-death] moments involved a snake of some kind!”

We’re praying that this person is correct – admittedly out of bias because of how much we love both Aimee Lou Wood and Chelsea.

Even taking that out of the equation, we don’t think Chelsea’s death would feel right tonally for a show like The White Lotus, which is ultimately a comedy, nor would it fit the previous pattern carved by Armand and Tanya in the first two seasons.

4. On the other hand, some think that Rick dying would make sense after comments she made earlier in the series about their relationship

Remember in the penultimate episode, when Chelsea opened up to Saxon about her relationship with Rick, claiming they were like “yin” and “yang”, where she represented “hope” and he “pain”.

Well, one theory on Reddit has said that this episode ending with Walton Goggins’ character entering his own phase of “hope” as he smiled towards the camera, could mean “pain” in Chelsea’s future.

“Does that mean that now Chelsea will feel pain? If so, does that mean Rick will die?” one viewer pondered.

Could Rick's new-found contentment signal something more sinister for his character's fate? HBO

Perhaps Rick, having seemingly left behind his past resentments, has now reached his own version of enlightenment – a key theme of the whole series, but perhaps an indicator that his time on this plane is up?

In the very first episode, too, it’s been repeatedly noted that Rick was one of only two characters (the other being Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Saxon) who turned down the offer of a Sai Sin bracelet, intended for protection, believed in Buddhism to be a blessing that will also bring spiritual protection.

Others are convinced that while it may not be curtains with Rick, his romance with Chelsea may be over.

After Chelsea repeatedly spoke of how she wants to protect and heal Rick, discovering this new shift in him could spell the end of their relationship. A newly-vulnerable Saxon on the other hand…

5. Lochlan dying has also been a popular theory among White Lotus fans since season three began

This moment in The White Lotus' opening titles has led many to ponder whether Lochlan could be the one who drowns HBO

Yes, from the first moment those oh-so-divisive opening credits began rolling, and Sam Nivola’s name appeared next to a figure floating in water, it’s been suspected that his character would be the body discovered in the resort.

In fact, there’ve been multiple connections between Lochlan and water – he has been seen trying to unwind in a floatation tank, opening up to his sister while sitting in a hammock over a body of water and his whole life changed while he was aboard a boat in the middle of the ocean.

Even his name has a connection to water, as it literally means “from the land of lakes” in Gaelic.

Interestingly, though, Reddit users seem less convinced by this theory, suggesting it’s simply too obvious.

“I think the fact that he’s floating isn’t meant as him literally being a floating body, but it symbolises him not having a strong sense of identity and direction in his life,” one popular comment reads.

“He just floats in whatever direction his brother or sister is going, he attaches himself to other people and tries to emulate them. That’s why he had the threesome with his brother, and why he wants to stay at the monastery with his sister.”

Another put it a different way, claiming: “Mike White wouldn’t make it so clear.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola as Ratliff brothers Saxon and Lochlan in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

6. White Lotus fans are also speculating whether Timothy Ratliff will be able to keep his secret hidden from the rest of the family till the end of the season

It may have cost him his sanity and potentially his life, but Jason Isaacs’ character has so far managed to keep his family completely in the dark about everything going on with back in the States.

But, as he’s well aware, he’s built himself a house on the sand that could wash away at any moment.

One suggestion on Reddit is that the Ratliffs could find out about Timothy’s situation when it comes to check-out time, and his credit card has been blocked. But don’t forget, Kate and Victoria actually know each other from back home, too, so there’s every chance that Leslie Bibb’s character could blow his cover, too.

It’s perhaps also worth noting another popular theory has indicated that Victoria (played by the icon that is Parker Posey) is actually well aware of both her husband’s financial situation and the fact he’s been wolfing down all of her lorazepam.

Why else would she be having nightmares about a tsunami washing her entire house away…?

7. We probably need to talk about that ‘suicide fruit’ that was first mentioned in the very first episode of The White Lotus season three, too

As soon as hotel worker Pam mentioned those toxic fruit looming over the Ratliffs’ suite, we knew we probably hadn’t heard the last of them, and sure enough, they play a pivotal role in the newly-released trailer for the finale.

Shots of the so-called “suicide fruit” are interspersed with close-ups of Saxon’s blender, and with Jason’s character having already expressed suicidal and murderous feelings about himself and his family, fans are concerned for the fate of Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger’s characters.

“The suicide fruit is definitely being mixed for a family suicide,” reads the title of one fan’s Reddit thread on the subject, though people can’t seem able to agree on exactly who could be downing the fatal concoction – or whether it will be intentional.

Another viewer theorised that Tim would be mid-blend when he hears the gunshots of the shooting, “and being so close to death makes him realise he’s not ready to die”.

“But then he turns around mid-realisation to find Saxon downing it because he thought it was a protein shake,” read a different fan’s response.

Uh oh... HBO

However, as with Lochlan’s rumoured death, others think the prominence of the fruit and blender in the trailer make it unlikely that they’ll actually be involved in a character’s death.

“Another red herring,” one viewer insisted.

8. One thing we can all agree on is that something is up with Rick’s mum’s story about his late father

“Is the old man… Rick’s dad?” one fan questioned on Reddit. “He repeated the mother’s name like he kinda knew it? But before he could say anything, Rick pushed him off his chair.

“Like instead of killing the dad he is the dad?”

Another agreed: “Jim Hollinger said Rick’s mum’s name in too weird a way for me to think he knew HER and not his dad.

“Maybe the mum was speaking of a metaphorical death of his father and his dad changed names to protect his family while criming his way to the top in Thailand. That is all.”

As with previous theories, though, some feel this is “too obvious”.

Scott Glenn and Walton Goggins come face-to-face in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

“I think the lie was about Rick’s Dad being a different person than he believed him to be. I think his Dad worked for Jim as muscle and that’s what got him killed,” someone else theorised.

“His hatchet man perhaps. She thought the lie would be easier for her son than the truth but she was still angry with Jim about what happened.”

“People are also saying it looked like Jim had more to tell Rick before he left, and I’m guessing he did as he was under attack and processing old memories, but those memories could have been a wide range of things about Rick’s dad and not necessarily ‘oh wait I am your father’,” a different post read.

“So seriously, someone please provide a solid argument as to why Jim is still Rick’s father, because from what I can tell it’s a lot of reaching to maintain a really cliché plot trope that’s frankly more boring than the actual story.”

9. And no… it’s probably not going to be a monkey doing the shooting

Yes, some fans are still pushing the monkey theory HBO

Fans have been speculating since they first clapped eyes on a monkey in episode one’s opening moments that a primate would be responsible for the shooting in some capacity (some have even speculated that one could be the reincarnation of Jennifer Coolidge’s character, out for revenge on Greg).

While the White Lotus cast is famously tight-lipped when it comes to theories, Michelle Monaghan had no hesitation in dispelling this one.

Asked about it during an interview with InStyle, she retorted “What?! What? The monkeys do the shooting? Man, y’all have lost it...”

