It's almost time to wave goodbye to The White Lotus once again Fabio Lovino/HBO

The third season of The White Lotus has had us asking a lot of questions over the last two months (“what am I watching here?” being just one of them) with every twist and turn that’s thrown our way.

Now, the holiday is almost over for the resort’s guests, which means that the viewers who’ve followed their complicated journeys since their arrival in Thailand are finally going to get the answers we’ve been searching for.

Advertisement

Whether or not they’re the answers we actually want, of course, remains to be seen.

As we gear up for the bumper White Lotus finale, here are just 11 of the questions we still need answers to…

1. Is Belinda going to take Greg up on his offer?

Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries as Belinda and Greg in The White Lotus HBO

While the White Lotus is mostly an anthology series, the conflict between Belinda and Greg is one that dates all the way back to the show’s inaugural run.

Advertisement

Over the course of the current season, Belinda has slowly been piecing together Greg’s shady dealings in Sicily (which we know resulted in his wife Tanya’s death), and in the penultimate episode, he heavily implied that if she accepted his offer of $100,000 in exchange for leaving him be, they need never cross paths again.

For Belinda, this left her with a dilemma, and while her son Zion is seemingly encouraging her to take him up on his offer and pursue her dream of opening her own spa, the woman herself is more torn.

But, of course, the other big question is what will happen to her if she turns down Greg’s offer? And is there a chance she could stay behind in Thailand anyway, given her love interest Pornchai previously hinted at them going into business together.

Advertisement

2. What is Gaitok planning now that he knows who’s responsible for the robbery?

Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok in The White Lotus HBO

Gaitok’s storyline is probably the one that’s given us the most second-hand anxiety this season (which is saying something in a show that’s also featured back-stabbing besties, homicidal fantasies and an actual incestuous threesome), and that’s only been amped up now he’s worked out that the Russian trio are responsible for the burglary that landed him in so much trouble with his bosses.

Fuelled by Mook admonishing him for being more ambitious and willing to fight, we’re hoping that the story doesn’t take the hotel security guard to a point where he’s putting himself in danger.

Advertisement

Sadly, though, it looks like that ship (or, indeed, luxury yacht) has sailed…

3. Is Chelsea safe after Rick assaulted the hotel owner’s husband?

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus season three Fabio Lovino/HBO

No matter what fun Chelsea was having back in Ko Samui, it was apparent that Rick was always on her mind, as she turned down Saxon’s advances and repeatedly rang her boyfriend to check how he was getting on in Bangkok.

By contrast, Rick has largely swerved Chelsea’s calls altogether since they’ve been apart, and showed no signs that he was missing or thinking of her when he partied with his friend Frank and a group of sex workers while they smoked crack and wrecked their hotel room.

Advertisement

What we’re hoping is that Rick’s actions at Sritalana and Jim’s house hasn’t thoughtlessly put Chelsea in danger while she is still staying at their hotel, in a room that he’s clearly paid for.

4 Can Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate put their differences aside?

Things have taken quite a turn for Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb and Carrie Coon's White Lotus characters Fabio Lovino/HBO

The so-called “blonde blob” has had us howling all season with their constant sly digs at one another – but things took a far more personal turn when Laurie confronted Jaclyn and Kate at dinner in the penultimate episode.

Advertisement

When we last saw her she was in a taxi back to the White Lotus after her ill-fated night with Vlad, so we’re intrigued to see how much her words have affected her relationships with her lifelong friends – and if she’s managed to avoid being wrapped up in the resolution of the burglary saga.

5. What’s next for Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff?

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola as Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Props to Patrick Schwarzenegger for really making us believe in Saxon’s reaction the morning after he and his brother crossed a line on board Greg’s yacht.

Advertisement

The two brothers haven’t spent any time together since, after Lochlan made the decision to spend the night with Piper at the Buddhist monastery – and he now seems determined to stay behind with her.

Will the Ratliff siblings be able to put their drug-fuelled threesome behind them and move on?

6. And speaking of the monastery – what will Piper decide?

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Piper’s mum Victoria famously gave her the ultimatum that if she spent one night at the monastery, she’d give her the OK to spend a year there when their Thai holiday came to an end.

Advertisement

But while the bargain seemed simple enough in theory, when we last saw Piper it looked like she was having second thoughts, particularly when Lochy expressed interest in spending the year with her, too.

And if she does decide to head back to the States after all… will any of the other Ratliffs decide to stay behind? After all, Timothy does seem particularly taken with that one head monk…

7. What’s Timothy’s plan of action now his holiday is almost over?

Jason Isaacs plays the Ratliff patriarch Timothy in The White Lotus HBO

Advertisement

Jason Isaacs’ character’s time at the White Lotus has been spent self-medicating to stop worrying about what’s waiting for him at home, after finding out he could be heading to prison for embezzlement.

Viewers have already seen the character express suicidal feelings (as well as fantasising about killing his wife and eldest son, both of whom he doesn’t deem equipped to deal with the fall-out of his scandal), and the finale trailer does see him pondering over the toxic fruit that have been growing around his family’s suite.

What we’re also curious about is whether he’ll manage to keep his secret until the family get their phones back. After all, Kate has already revealed she knows Victoria, and she’s been on the phone to family this whole time…

Advertisement

8. Who was the body in the water…?

A body is wheeled out of the resort in a trailer for the White Lotus finale HBO

Probably the biggest mystery of all stems back to the very first scene, which was a flash-forward to Zion discovering a body in the water at the White Lotus hotel.

The finale will, at last, reveal which guest or staff member it was that died, and – hopefully! – how it happened.

Advertisement

9 …and was that connected to the shooting?

Zion discovers a body in the opening episode of The White Lotus season three HBO

Zion discovered the body in the middle of a shooting at the resort, which led may of us (understandably) to assume that the body was the victim of a shooting.

The White Lotus being The White Lotus, though, we wouldn’t be surprised if the two incidents were unrelated. One popular fan theory has also suggested there could be as many as three deaths in the finale, given what a recurring theme trios have been, and how many people Jennifer Coolidge’s character ended up taking down before her own demise in season two.

Advertisement

10. What’s with all the monkeys?

Monkeys have been a recurring motif throughout the current season of The White Lotus HBO

Despite speculation to the contrary, White Lotus cast member Michelle Monaghan has dismissed the theory that one of the resort’s many resident monkeys is somehow responsible for the shooting.

If that’s the case, why have there been so many monkeys littered throughout the season, including in statues, clothing and ornaments, as well as the many primates that have been featured in close-up over the course of the season.

Advertisement

11. Will we ever get to hear the end of Fabian’s song?

Christian Friedel in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino

All of that building for a few seconds of Fabian’s performance before we cut straight back to the guests at dinner? Mike White, we implore you, let Fabian have his moment.