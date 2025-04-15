This US Star Has Admitted She Auditioned For A Major Role In The White Lotus Season 3

Jessica Capshaw pictured in June 2024 via Associated Press

Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw has revealed that at one point she was in the running for a role in the most recent season of The White Lotus.

Jessica is best known for her 10-season stint as Dr. Arizona Robbins in the long-running Shondaland medical drama.

Advertisement

During a new episode of her podcast Call It What It Is, the actor and host shared that she auditioned to play a pivotal role in The White Lotus’ third run.

“I auditioned for one of those parts,” she said, referring to the trio of “long-time friends” who spent most of the series picking one another apart, before an emotional heart-to-heart in the finale.

Jessica continued: “I auditioned for Leslie Bibb’s part. And I remember getting the audition and being like – I mean, I’m just such a huge fan of the show — so I was giddy with excitement.

Advertisement

“And it’s always so fun to, you know, to put together an audition and see where it goes and then see it come to fruition.”

Leslie Bibb as Kate Bohr in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

The former star of The Practise went on to praise Leslie’s “fantastic” performance as Kate Bohr (which she described as “very different” to her own approach to the character in her audition), and admitted that she was undeterred by the knock-back.

Advertisement

In fact, Jessica vowed to “just keep auditioning” for future seasons of The White Lotus until she finally lands a role, as “that’s what I did” before being cast in Grey’s Anatomy.

While The White Lotus has cast some impressive big names across its first three seasons, it’s creator Mike White’s policy to have everyone audition, regardless of their star status, which came as a surprise to some of season three’s actors.

Meanwhile, Jessica isn’t the only big name to reveal she was rebuffed for a part in The White Lotus, with pop singer Lily Allen claiming she also tried out for the show.