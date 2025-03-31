Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Dad Arnold's Reaction To 'Absurd' White Lotus Nudity

Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus HBO

Speaking to Men’s Health, the actor – who shared that his character, Saxon Ratliff, “leads with his penis” when walking – said his dad had a strong reaction to the show’s “insane” incest scene.

“After the first episode, he was cracking up over the scene in the bedroom,” he told the publication.

“He thought it was so funny and so absurd.”

The actor also added that mum Maria “is caught up, and she’s loving it. She’s a huge fan of The White Lotus.”

Arnold has previously supported his son’s acting career in an Instagram post, writing: “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say ― the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

He also advised fans not to “miss” the episode.

Patrick’s dad also responded to his son’s character’s incest storyline by reposting a picture of his on-screen brother on X. The Terminator actor added a GIF of his double take in 1994 film Junior.

Acting doesn’t seem to be the only way in which “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”, either.

Patrick, whose famous dad actually started off as a bodybuilder, recently told The Sun that he was gaining muscle too quickly on the set of the show, which was causing problems for the crew.

“If you look at episode one and episode three, side by side, I gained a lot of muscle and size,” he said.

“Mike [White, The White Lotus creator] was, like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to stop lifting. You’re getting too big. The continuity doesn’t work.’”

