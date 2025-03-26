White Lotus Star Adds Hilarious Twist To Her Daily Post Calling Trump 'Trash'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Much like her White Lotus character, Natasha Rothwell is dedicated to self-care.

And it seems that her idea of taking care of her mind, body and soul is the daily practice of publicly expressing her hatred for President Donald Trump.

Ever since Oct. 28, 2024, Rothwell has tweeted the same post every day, which simply reads:

“.@realDonaldTrump you are trash.”

To truly appreciate Rothwell’s commitment, you have to take a gander at her account, which often looks like this:

It should be noted that the Insecure alum likely began tweeting this message in response to the joke comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made at a Trump campaign rally in New York City on October 26, 2024, in which he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

And although Rothwell has kept up with her daily hate tweet, on Monday, the former “Saturday Night Live” writer decided to add a hilarious twist to poke fun at the president’s vanity.

The portrait Rothwell included in her post is hung at the Colorado Capitol, and is one that Trump especially hates. So much so that he decided to rage against it in a Truth Social rant Sunday night.

In his post, Trump said the portrait was “truly the worst.”

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” he whined in his post.

Trump then went on to blame Gov. Jared Polis (D) for the unflattering portrayal, although Polis had nothing to do with the painting’s origins. The painting by Sarah Boardman was commissioned in 2018 when Republican Kevin Grantham ― who was president of the Colorado Senate at the time ― raised more than $10,000 through crowdfunding for the piece. It was unveiled in 2019, and Boardman stated at the time that she strived to be “neutral” in her representation of Trump.

“When I start to paint a portrait, it is the portrait, likeness, and ‘essence’ of the subject which I strive to portray,” she told the Colorado Times Recorder in 2019. “Any personal feelings about any subject are not relevant and are left outside the studio per my training to ‘leave those emotions at the door.’”

Despite Boardman’s desire to keep the painting “neutral,” Rothwell’s usage of it in her daily dunking on Trump was straight up brutal — and Rothwell’s fans want more of this energy.