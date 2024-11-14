Which Of Trump's Picks For His Incoming Administration May Be A Cause For Concern For The UK Government?

President-elect Donald Trump via Associated Press

Donald Trump has already started to nominate appointees for his upcoming administration – and there are several names sure to have UK officials on edge.

The Republican has already made it clear he will be prioritising loyalty over expertise, and he’s making no exception to that rule, even for some of the most high-profile jobs in government.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most controversial names the president-elect wants to have with him in the White House.

Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz via Associated Press

A far-right Republican, Gaetz has been nominated to become the new attorney general, meaning he will be the chief law enforcement figure in the US justice department.

As a congressman, he was investigated by the justice department in a sex-trafficking case, although no charges were brought in the end.

He was also investigated by the House ethics committee over allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and other alleged ethical breaches.

He denied any wrongdoing, and then resigned from the chamber on Wednesday after Trump announced he wanted him to be his attorney general, effectively ending the probe.

Gaetz introduced legislation to limit sentences for anyone who took part in the January 6 riots, too, was known for verbally attacking members of his own party in Congress, and has called for the FBI to be defunded and abolished.

But his nomination has to be ratified by Congress, so could yet be rejected unless enough Republicans support him.

Known as a disruptor, Gaetz’s appointment may not have a direct impact on the UK but it does send a message that Trump is willing to go even further in disrupting political norms ahead of his second term.

Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth via Associated Press

A military veteran who has persistently defended Trump over the years, Hegseth is the president-elect’s surprise choice to be US defence secretary.

Trump said Hegseth is “tough, smart and a true believer in America First”.

He has regularly criticised “woke” behaviour and the military’s diversity programmes on Fox News as a commentator.

If his appointment is confirmed by the Senate, he could follow up on Trump’s promise to purge the army of any generals perceived to be progressives.

Hegseth has also questioned if men and women should serve in combat together, accused Nato allies of being weak and suggested China wants to invade its neighbours.

Despite his minimal experience in government, if he is appointed, he will have to contend with two wars, in Ukraine and in the Middle East – two areas the UK usually follows the US in.

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard via Associated Press

A Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, Gabbard is now a firm Trump convert and could well be the next director of national intelligence.

Gabbard is well-liked by Russian state media pundits, and has faced accusations of trying to amplify Moscow’s propaganda.

Two years ago, she posted a video online saying there were bio labs across Ukraine funded by the US.

She has also faced a backlash for meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

She has never worked in the intelligence world or served on a congressional intelligence committee.

Considering the US is a major ally to the UK, they tend to share intelligence – particularly when it comes to international issues like the Ukraine war.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk via Associated Press

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to head up a department just outside of the core US administration, known as DOGE (department of government efficiency).

He is expected to be a significant influence in the new White House, having already reportedly joined a call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy just last week.

His appointment will be a major blow to Keir Starmer, as Musk has been sparring with the UK government over the last four months and is highly critical of many of its policies.

He spread the far-right conspiracy theory that the UK has a “two-tier policing system” and ended up being slapped down by the PM after he alleged “civil war is inevitable” in Britain when the far-right riots broke out in August.

Elise Stefanik

Elise Stefanik via Associated Press

The president-elect has named the Republican congresswoman for New York – and longtime Trump ally – as his pick for the US ambassador to the UN.

She is a strong advocate for Israel, and has laid into the UN itself repeatedly, saying it has not provided not enough backing for Israel’s war against Hamas.

In October, she said there should be a “complete reassessment of US funding of the United Nations” after the Palestinian Authority tried to get Israel kicked out of the UN over the Gaza war.

She has little experience in foreign policy and national security.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio via Associated Press

The Florida senator and China hawk is expected to be named as Trump’s pick to be secretary of state, although it is yet to be confirmed.

He said in a recent interview that Ukraine must focus on a negotiated settlement with Russia instead of regaining the land Russia has taken since 2014.

“I’m not on Russia’s side – but unfortunately, the reality of it is that the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement,” he said.

These remarks add to growing concerns Trump will push Ukraine to cede occupied land to Russia just to end the war.

And, earlier this year, he was one of the 15 Republican senators to vote against a $95bn military aid package to support Ukraine, although it eventually passed in April.