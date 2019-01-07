‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Contestant Loses £93K After Asking The (Clueless) Audience

A contestant on ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?﻿’ found out the hard way that asking the audience isn’t always a foolproof way of getting the right answer. During Sunday’s episode of the ITV quiz show, Oli from Canterbury could have walked away with £125,000 but instead chose to ask the audience in a bid to win £250,000. Unfortunately for him, it ended up costing him £93K.

ITV

Oli was asked which novel begins with the words: “3 May. Bistritz. Left Munich at 8:35PM.” The options were ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’, ‘Dracula’, ‘Heart of Darkness’ and ‘Frankenstein’. Any idea? Us neither, nor Oli for that matter. Unsure of the answer, Oli opted to use the 50/50 option, which reduced his choice to ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ and ‘Dracula’. Host Jeremy Clarkson then told him: “If you get it right you’ve got a quarter of a million and you’re two questions from the big one.” Still unsure, Oli decided to use his last remaining life line and asked the audience, saying he believed many of them would have read at least one of the books. Oh Oli, if only they had.

ITV

Eighty one percent of the studio audience opted for ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’, which was the wrong answer. Still, despite taking a £93K hit, Oli still walked away with £32,000, but… ouch.