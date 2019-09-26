ENTERTAINMENT

Who Will Be The First To Leave Strictly Come Dancing?

Last Saturday might have been the greatest opener in Strictly history, but the first elimination is now looming – and no-one wants to be first out. Find out who's in the danger zone as Ash Percival looks ahead to this weekend's ballroom action.

