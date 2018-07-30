Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have been crowned the winners of this year’s ‘Love Island’. The couple scooped the title after beating three other couples in Monday’s live final.

Laura Anderson and Paul Knops finished as runners-up, with Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel finsishing in third, and Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson following in fourth. Dani and Jack were both gobsmacked by their win, but faced one last twist involving the £50,000 prize fund.

“I don’t know what to say - I don’t know what’s just happened,” Jack said of their win, with a “speechless” Dani agreeing. The pair were left with a dilemma where two envelopes chosen at random gave Jack the chance to steal all the cash or split it with Dani. However, He chose to stay loyal to one another, proving their relationship was about love and not money. Dani and Jack’s win was hardly surprising for most ‘Love Island’ fans, as they had been the bookies’ favourites for the majority of the series.

Reports have suggested they could even now be set for their own reality series, following their popularity in the villa. Dani’s famous father, Danny Dyer, previously heaped praise on the couple during a Skype call on Sunday night’s show, saying: “Babe he’s lovely. He’s a proper geezer mate. You’ve found a right proper geezer in there.”

It has been a huge series of ‘Love Island’ for ITV2, regularly setting ratings records for the channel during its run. A average of almost four million have been tuning in every night for a slice of Island action, with experts predicting ratings for the final could hit five million once consolidated with those who watch on catch-up services.