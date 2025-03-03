Whoopi Goldberg pictured on the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars via Associated Press

This year’s Oscars red carpet gave us some seriously show-stopping moments, and one of our favourites came from a guest who wasn’t even nominated this year.

On Sunday night, EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg made an appearance at the Academy Awards, where she and her former co-star Oprah Winfrey introduced a special tribute to Quincy Jones.

And before the event was even underway, the Ghost star had already served up one of the top fashion moments of the 2025 Oscars.

Making her way into the event, Whoopi was seen wearing an elaborate navy blue dress by Christian Siriano in a shimmering fabric, which the designer has compared to “liquid water”.

Whoopi agreed to E!, via People magazine: “That’s a great way to describe it. When it moves, when it blows, that’s what it looks like.”

We're absolutely obsessed with Whoopi Goldberg's Oscars look via Associated Press

During the ceremony, Whoopi and Oprah introduced a musical performance from Queen Latifah, in tribute to the late Quincy Jones, who was one of the producers of The Color Purple.

“When we talk about Black excellence, we’re talking about Quincy,” the Sister Act star declared, encouraging the audience to “give it up” for the game-changing music producer.

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey pay tribute to the late Quincy Jones — the first Black composer nominated for an Oscar in the original song category in 1967.#Oscarshttps://t.co/nl9CxOviL4 pic.twitter.com/dhyUz26Pgj — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

However, Oprah wasn’t the only former co-star that Whoopi rubbed shoulders with that night.

On the red carpet, she was also seen reuniting with Demi Moore, with whom she previously starred in the film Ghost, which eventually earned Whoopi an Oscar win of her own.

‘Ghost’ costars Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg reunite on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/ErXoSHlDEM — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 2, 2025

