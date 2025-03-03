This year’s Oscars red carpet gave us some seriously show-stopping moments, and one of our favourites came from a guest who wasn’t even nominated this year.
On Sunday night, EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg made an appearance at the Academy Awards, where she and her former co-star Oprah Winfrey introduced a special tribute to Quincy Jones.
And before the event was even underway, the Ghost star had already served up one of the top fashion moments of the 2025 Oscars.
Making her way into the event, Whoopi was seen wearing an elaborate navy blue dress by Christian Siriano in a shimmering fabric, which the designer has compared to “liquid water”.
Whoopi agreed to E!, via People magazine: “That’s a great way to describe it. When it moves, when it blows, that’s what it looks like.”
During the ceremony, Whoopi and Oprah introduced a musical performance from Queen Latifah, in tribute to the late Quincy Jones, who was one of the producers of The Color Purple.
“When we talk about Black excellence, we’re talking about Quincy,” the Sister Act star declared, encouraging the audience to “give it up” for the game-changing music producer.
However, Oprah wasn’t the only former co-star that Whoopi rubbed shoulders with that night.
On the red carpet, she was also seen reuniting with Demi Moore, with whom she previously starred in the film Ghost, which eventually earned Whoopi an Oscar win of her own.
Demi went into Sunday night’s Oscars as a first-time nominee following her performance in the graphic body horror The Substance.
Ultimately, the Best Actress prize went to Mikey Madison for her performance in Anora, the film which proved to be the runaway success of this year’s Academy Awards.